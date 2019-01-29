THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
National deputy police chief steps in for Naka Noi land dispute update

PHUKET: National deputy police chief Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsipramanakul was in Phuket yesterday to be personally briefed on the ongoing land dispute at Naka Noi Island, off Phuket’s east coast.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 January 2019, 04:03PM

In checking encroachment onto state land, officials must be fair to all parties and proceed according to the evidence, national deputy police chief Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsipramanakul said in Phuket yesterday (Jan 28). Photo: PR Dept

A host of law-enforcement officers were present for the briefing. Photo: PR Dept

Present for the briefing at Thalang Police Station yesterday (Jan 28) were Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, Pa Khlok Mayor Panya Sampaorat, officials from the Thalang Land Office, soldiers, Phuket Tourist Police officers and other “involved officials”, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department.

According to the report, Gen Sriwara was briefed on the long-standing dispute between Phukhaohokluk (Six Mountains) Co Ltd owner Chanwit Lertkitsiriwattana and the Bangkok-based Hiranprueck family.

After many high-profile visits by famous Bangkok actor Puri Hiranprueck, who says his family inherited land on the island through his grandfather, a special investigation by the Land Department later ruled that the Six Mountains claim was based on an illegally issued “Flying SorKor 1”.

Eventually, Land Department Director-General Apinan Suethanuwong on July 14, 2016 gave the order to revoke a NorSor 3 Kor land occupancy document presented by Six Mountains claiming rights to state-owned land. (See story here.)

However, Gen Sriwara was also informed that forest officials have filed a formal request to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to prosecute both parties for construction offenses and for the “clearing or burning forests, or doing anything in the way of deforestation or taking possession of forests for themselves or others without permission from the officials”.

Both parties have been summonsed to face the charges against them, Gen Sriwara was told.

Futsal League 2019

Gen Sriwara voiced his support for the advent of applying the law to all transgressors.

“In checking encroachment onto state land we must be fair to all parties and proceed according to the evidence,” he said.

However, according to the PR Dept report, there was no mention yesterday of the latest claims against the Hiranprueck family for allegedly refusing representatives from Six Mountains Co Ltd from arriving on public beach area on the island.

“They did not allow us to go up on the island, and told us that the Hiranprueck family was granted permission to do this by the Phuket Governor and the Phuket Marine Region 5.

“They claimed that everyone must get permission from the Hiranprueck family to gain access to the island,” said Six Mountains lawyer Narongrit Naetikiettiwong when filing the formal complaint – with evidence – at the Phuket Damrongdhamma Centre (Phuket Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) last month. (See story here.)

 

 

