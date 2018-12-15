THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Naka Noi land fight spills into allegations of denied access to public beaches

PHUKET: A formal complaint has been filed against a prominent Bangkok family alleging that they are refusing people access to public beach areas on Naka Noi Island, off Phuket’s east coast.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 15 December 2018, 03:58PM

Lawyer Narongrit Naetikiettiwong, representing Phukhaohokluk (Six Mountains) Co Ltd owner Chanwit Lertkitsiriwattana, filed the complaint at the Phuket Damrongdhama Centre (Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday morning (Dec 14).

The complaint, addressed to Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and the Director of Phuket Marine Region 5 office, requested a legal investigation on the rights for public access to a beach on Koh Naka Noi, and further requested prosecution of individuals that have prohibited access.

Mr Narongrit said after submitting the letter, “On Thursday, November 29, myself, Mr Chanwit and other individuals visited the land that Mr Chanwit possesses on Koh Naka Noi. However access was prohibited by individuals who claimed themselves to be representatives of the Hiranprueck family.

“They did not allow us to go up on the island, and told us that the Hiranprueck family was granted permission to do this by the Phuket Governor and the Phuket Marine Region 5.

“They claimed that everyone must get permission from the Hiranprueck family to gain access to the island,” he said.

Mr Narongrit detailed that the prohibited area was a beach and shoreline that are public areas and should be available for everyone to use.

Mr Narongrit continued, “For the reasons outlined, I request that the Phuket Governor and the Director of the Phuket Marine Region 5 office examine the claim of the individuals on the island representing the Hiranprueck family.

“Photographic evidence was provided of constructions within the disputed area of water, such as a pier, as well as additional activities including the use of jet-skis for tourist purposes, despite the likelihood of the area to be restricted for this use.

“The Governor and the Director of Phuket Marine Office must now investigate the claims to advise on the legal right for people’s access of use,” Mr Narongrit said.

The complaint filed yesterday is the latest counter-claim against the Hiranprueck family in a years-long battle for ownership rights to land on Naka Noi.

After many high-profile visits by famous Bangkok actor Puri Hiranprueck, who says his family inherited land on the island through his grandfather, a special investigation by the Land Department later ruled that the Six Mountains claim was based on an illegally issued “Flying SorKor 1”.

Land Department Director-General Apinan Suethanuwong on July 14, 2016 gave the order to revoke a NorSor 3 Kor land occupancy document presented by Six Mountains claiming rights to state-owned land.

Mr Chanwit and his lawyer have consistently claimed that the Hiranprueck family’s claim to land on the island was “just as illegal”. (See story here.)

 

 

