PHUKET: More than a year after losing the fight for 24 rai on Koh Naka Noi, off Phuket’s east coast, the lawyer for Phukhaohokluk (Six Mountains) Co Ltd today filed an appeal to the Phuket Land Office calling for one of the land titles of their opponents claiming the same land to also be revoked.

Saturday 2 September 2017, 04:47PM

Lawyer Narongrit Naetikiettiwong, representing Phukhaohokluk (Six Mountains) Co Ltd owner Chanwit Lertkitsiriwattana, handed to Phuket Land Office official Yongyut Kanjananurakto the request to revoke a Chanote title presented by the family of famous Thai actor Puri Hiranprueck covering a portion of the same land on the island.

The request also asked for an explanation of why the Hiranprueck title had not been revoked, despite the Thalang Land Office way back on January 15, 2015 filing a request to the Land Department Director-General to revoke the Hiranprueck Chanote deed for the land.

Mr Narongrit, however, made no mention to the press assembled to hear his plea that the Land Department had launched several high-level investigations into the dual claims for the island land – and specifically ruled that the Six Mountains Co Ltd claim was illegal.

Land Department Director-General Apinan Suethanuwong on July 14 last year gave the order to revoke a NorSor 3 Kor land occupancy document presented by Six Mountains claiming rights to state-owned land.

A special investigation by the Land Department later concurred, ruling that the Six Mountains claim was based on an illegally issued “Flying SorKor 1”. (See story here.)

Regardless, Mr Narongrit alleged that the NorSor 3 Kor land occupancy document presented by the Hiranpreuck family was also illegal.

“There must be some officials involved in this illegality. I came here today not to fight with any officials, but it was ruled that the land belonged to the government, and so the land must be given back to the government,” he said.

“I am not here to libel officials or the Hiranprueck family. All information I have presented to the Land Office is shown on documents. I have sent these documents to the Director-General of the Department of Land and the chiefs of the Thalang Land Office and the Phuket Land Office.

“I will return after 15 days to ask about progress on this issue,” Mr Narongrit said.

Oddly, although Mr Narongrit admitted in his explanation of the issue that Six Mountains Co Ltd had been found guilty of attempting to steal government land, he made no mention of any criminal charges pending for the act.