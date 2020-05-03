Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More stranded Russians head home

More stranded Russians head home

PHUKET: More Russian tourists stranded in Phuket headed home yesterday evening (May 2) as 220 people boarded a special flight organised by Russian embassy officials in coordination with the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

RussiantourismtransportCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 May 2020, 07:30AM

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket)

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket)

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket

Some 220 stranded Russian tourists boarded special flight home yesterday evening (May 2). Photo: AoT Phuket

« »

The passengers boarded a Ural Airlines Airbus A320, designated flight U63646, reported Airports of Thailand management at Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket).

According to FlightRadar24, flight was bound for Shymkent in Kazakhstan.

The flight was organised to provide assistance to travellers stuck in Phuket due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, AoT Phuket noted in a post on its official Facebook page.

“Airport staff, immigration officers and airlines staff jointly provided services at the International Passenger Terminal,” the post added.

UWC Thailand

The first airlift after the airport’s closure was performed by Aeroflot, Russia’s flag carrier in civil aviation, on April 10. An Airbus A330-300 plane departed Phuket at 3.20pm. Ten hours later the plane landed in St Petersburg and after disembarking some of the passengers headed further to Moscow.

A second airlift from Phuket organised by Russian officials on Apr 24 helped 193 stranded tourists to get back to their home country.

Meanwhile, the ban on all inbound international passenger flights into Thailand remains in effect. The ban was introduced on Apr 4 and extended several times, and will remain banned until at least May 31.

Limited domestic flights in Thailand resumed on Friday (May 1), but not to Phuket, where the Governor has extended the “closure” of the airport to all but essential flights until May 15.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 220
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’
Long weekenders ordered to self-isolate on arrival for 14 days
Helping Thailand’s starving elephants
TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen
Bang Tao protest wins ‘local’ officers at lockdown checkpoint
Phuket Poll: Majority vote to lift most COVID-19 ‘lockdown’ restrictions
Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed
Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families
National report: Six new cases, no deaths for second day
Now is not the time to run and hide
Phuket Property Guide: What’s stopping a COVID property crash in Phuket?
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, all in Bang Tao
People wanting to leave Phuket must now obtain ‘Fit to Travel’ notice
Domestic flights resume with extra safety protocols

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

congatulations to the editorial staff, for this article...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s ‘Awesome Mix Tape’

"Regardless of how people behave in Bang Tao" LOL. I love that you've disabled comment...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

what about beaches?! Only closed in Phuket but nowhere else in Thailand......(Read More)

Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families

Mr. Hermann Kurt , it's all so easy for you to say as a privileged Expat. I'm not sure if I ...(Read More)

Long weekenders ordered to self-isolate on arrival for 14 days

A funny 'order'. People travel home town a few days till Wednesday. So, no 14 days self-iso...(Read More)

TAT lists businesses and activities allowed to reopen

Arun, PLEASE open the beach for Rawai residents....(Read More)

Help Phuket Today providing assistance to poor and migrant families

"..to give back to the island that has given them so much joy over the years" I guess that...(Read More)

People wanting to leave Phuket must now obtain ‘Fit to Travel’ notice

If I was Governor, on this side of the bridge, given the acute and dangerous water shortage, I work ...(Read More)

People wanting to leave Phuket must now obtain ‘Fit to Travel’ notice

Pocahontas, Bernie and AOC would work well this this officialdom....(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Majority vote to lift most COVID-19 ‘lockdown’ restrictions

.....and I'm betting that none of these voters are qualified health professionals. Your poll wou...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
Seara Sports
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Pavilions Home Video
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 