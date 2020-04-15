THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ban on all inbound international flights extended to April 30

Ban on all inbound international flights extended to April 30

PHUKET: The ban on all inbound international passenger flights into Thailand has been extended through to April 30.

Wednesday 15 April 2020, 03:29PM

Image: CAAT

Image: CAAT

The ban was first introduced by Dr Chula Sukmanop, Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), on Apr 4 and remained in effect just three days until 23.59pm on Apr 6. (See story here.)

Just hours before that deadline expired the ban was extended from 00:01am Apr 7 through to 23:59pm on April 18. (See story here.)

CAAT Director Dr Chula this morning (Apr 15) extended the ban again, with the extension coming into effect at 00.01 on April 19 Thailand time and and remaining in effect until 23:59pm on April 30. (See official noticed posted here.)

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 

The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian, medical or relief flights, cargo flights and any flights arriving in Thailand to repatriate nationals back to their home countries.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PSU COVID medical support arrives
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai caught in swim back from Malaysia! Thailand extends flight ban! || April 15
Phuket Governor ordered out
Over 8,000 prison terms suspended to ease overcrowding during COVID-19
Protest by villagers shuts down Rawai ‘COVID hotel’
Fewer meetings, more toilet lids: What workplaces may look like after lockdowns
Hospitals face hard choices amid pandemic
On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022: Harvard study
Three new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 191
Unis offer parents help on fees
Trump halts WHO funding, with world on edge over virus lockdowns
Asia virus latest: Bangkok hospitals protect babies with face shields
Water supply outage to affect Patong, Karon, Kata
Virtual Asean+3 conference agrees joint fund to fight virus
Coronavirus aid rejectees raise ruckus at ministry

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

@ematt, USA has a lot of ' Corona home problems' at hands. Perhaps sending planes for these...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

Ok Ro,so please wear your fancy gown,gloves and a mask and start preparing the food for the needy.An...(Read More)

Thousands cancel handout requests

The thousands ( more than 610,000) cancellations are telling something about mentality ( scam), and...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

"...some 1,327 Americans are still in Phuket waiting to return home". They waited until ...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

Pascale... another idiotic comment, time to seek medical intervention, in Australia those preparing...(Read More)

Water supply outage to affect Patong, Karon, Kata

Did they contact the experts like Ro./CJ69 before the announcement was made ? ...(Read More)

Coronavirus aid rejectees raise ruckus at ministry

More over-reliance on .05 % filtration masks by ill informed citizenry-just like at the sub-district...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

@Ro. As you know how to do it better,please provide the next 100 meals.Maybe finally you will get t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

I hate those people who smoking while waiting for traffic light. I just met one in chaofa esso inter...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

"Bang Tao is a community where residents consistently go about their daily lives...." Reli...(Read More)

 

Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Reebok
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 