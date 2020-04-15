Ban on all inbound international flights extended to April 30

PHUKET: The ban on all inbound international passenger flights into Thailand has been extended through to April 30.

Wednesday 15 April 2020, 03:29PM

Image: CAAT

The ban was first introduced by Dr Chula Sukmanop, Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), on Apr 4 and remained in effect just three days until 23.59pm on Apr 6. (See story here.)

Just hours before that deadline expired the ban was extended from 00:01am Apr 7 through to 23:59pm on April 18. (See story here.)

CAAT Director Dr Chula this morning (Apr 15) extended the ban again, with the extension coming into effect at 00.01 on April 19 Thailand time and and remaining in effect until 23:59pm on April 30. (See official noticed posted here.)

The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian, medical or relief flights, cargo flights and any flights arriving in Thailand to repatriate nationals back to their home countries.