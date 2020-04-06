Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended

PHUKET: The ban on all inbound international passenger flights into Thailand has been extened through through to April 18.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismtransport

By The Phuket News

Monday 6 April 2020, 11:26PM

Image: CAAT

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued the notice late this afternoon, hours before the initial three-day ban introduced on Friday was to conclude at midnight tonight (Apr 6).

The new order issued by CAAT Director-General Chula Sukmanop today will see the ban extended from 00:01am Apr 7 through to 23:59pm on April 18. (See notice here)

The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian, medical or relief flights, cargo flights and any flights arriving in Thailand to repatriate nationals back to their home countries.