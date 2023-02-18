More ‘step test’ water outages announced

PHUKET: Residents and businesses along the northern section of Wiset Rd in Rawai will suffer a second water outage on Monday night (Feb 20) after suffering a step test outage earlier in the day.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 February 2023, 09:00AM

People in high areas are unlikely to have any water pressure at all, warns the PWA. Image: PWA

The PWA recommended that people keep 200 litres of water available for use per person per day that water supply is affected. Image: PWA

The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) during the week announced that a power outage will affect the water production at Klong Kata Reservoir in Chalong on Monday (Feb 20).

The power outage will result in greatly reduced water pressure that will leave many areas across the south of the island, including Rawai, with low water supply pressure, or no running water at all.

The PWA has now announced more step tests that will affect Wiset Rd, Rawai, from 9pm to 11pm on Monday night. The area to be affected will be from the PPAO Mueang Phuket School just south of Chalong Circle all the way to Saiyuan Rd.

In separate notices, the PWA has announced that the same area will be affected by step tests from 10am to 11am on Tuesday (Feb 21), and again from 9pm to 11pm on Thursday (Feb 23).

The PWA has also announced.that the water supply in Koh Kaew will be affected by step tests on Monday (Feb 20), from 9pm to 11pm.

The affected areas were named as Soi Koh Kaew 1-18; Moo Baan Sapam Village; Supalai Koh Kaew; Soi Pa Maphrao; Soi Laem Hin to Bang Chee Lao; and Soi Patanee off Thepkrasattri Rd.

Main areas in Wichit will also be affected by more step tests next week: next Thursday (Feb 23), from 9pm to 11pm.

The areas to be affected were named as from the Mueang Kong intersection (“left side” ‒ sic) and including Soi Gaona; Soi Thanit Turakij; Sakdidet Rd; Soi Suwanna; Soi Hok Hua; Soi Sao Nem; and Moo Baan Nethonhip.

In its announcements the PWA recommended that people keep 200 litres of water available for use per person per day that water supply is affected.

In each of its announcements the PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outages.

The PWA also cautioned that water supply may turn brown after the normal water supply pressure resumes.

People with enquiries were advised call the Phuket branch of teh PWA at 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA national hotline 1662.