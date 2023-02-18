Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More ‘step test’ water outages announced

More ‘step test’ water outages announced

PHUKET: Residents and businesses along the northern section of Wiset Rd in Rawai will suffer a second water outage on Monday night (Feb 20) after suffering a step test outage earlier in the day.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 February 2023, 09:00AM

The PWA recommended that people keep 200 litres of water available for use per person per day that water supply is affected. Image: PWA

The PWA recommended that people keep 200 litres of water available for use per person per day that water supply is affected. Image: PWA

The Wiset Rd announcement for Monday (Feb 20). Image: PWA

The Wiset Rd announcement for Monday (Feb 20). Image: PWA

The Wiset Rd announcement for Tuesday (Feb 21). Image: PWA

The Wiset Rd announcement for Tuesday (Feb 21). Image: PWA

The Wiset Rd announcement for next Thursday (Feb 23). Image: PWA

The Wiset Rd announcement for next Thursday (Feb 23). Image: PWA

The Koh Kaew announcement for Monday (Feb 20). Image: PWA

The Koh Kaew announcement for Monday (Feb 20). Image: PWA

The Wichit announcement for next Thursday (Feb 23). Image: PWA

The Wichit announcement for next Thursday (Feb 23). Image: PWA

People in high areas are unlikely to have any water pressure at all, warns the PWA. Image: PWA

People in high areas are unlikely to have any water pressure at all, warns the PWA. Image: PWA

« »

The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) during the week announced that a power outage will affect the water production at Klong Kata Reservoir in Chalong on Monday (Feb 20).

The power outage will result in greatly reduced water pressure that will leave many areas across the south of the island, including Rawai, with low water supply pressure, or no running water at all.

The PWA has now announced more step tests that will affect Wiset Rd, Rawai, from 9pm to 11pm on Monday night. The area to be affected will be from the PPAO Mueang Phuket School just south of Chalong Circle all the way to Saiyuan Rd.

In separate notices, the PWA has announced that the same area will be affected by step tests from 10am to 11am on Tuesday (Feb 21), and again from 9pm to 11pm on Thursday (Feb 23).

The PWA has also announced.that the water supply in Koh Kaew will be affected by step tests on Monday (Feb 20), from 9pm to 11pm.

The affected areas were named as Soi Koh Kaew 1-18; Moo Baan Sapam Village; Supalai Koh Kaew; Soi Pa Maphrao; Soi Laem Hin to Bang Chee Lao; and Soi Patanee off Thepkrasattri Rd.

Main areas in Wichit will also be affected by more step tests next week: next Thursday (Feb 23), from 9pm to 11pm.

The areas to be affected were named as from the Mueang Kong intersection (“left side” ‒ sic) and including Soi Gaona; Soi Thanit Turakij; Sakdidet Rd; Soi Suwanna; Soi Hok Hua; Soi Sao Nem; and Moo Baan Nethonhip.

In its announcements the PWA recommended that people keep 200 litres of water available for use per person per day that water supply is affected.

In each of its announcements the PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outages.

The PWA also cautioned that water supply may turn brown after the normal water supply pressure resumes.

People with enquiries were advised call the Phuket branch of teh PWA at 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA national hotline 1662.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tourism industry unloads slew of critical issues on Phiphat
Sek Loso gets Rasada Music Festival underway
Latest ‘triad’ network boss faces charges
MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Investigation into viral brawl video, Baby crocs, Artificial coral reef installation || February 17
Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral
Russian man found in weak condition in stolen pickup at Nai Thon
Governor touts ‘Travel Link’ Big Data tourism intelligence platform
Jellyfish warning at Phuket beaches
Calls for scrutiny of tourism fund
US, allies plan ‘big’ Russia sanctions for war anniversary
Artificial reef blocks installed off Koh Maithon
Man arrested for selling baby crocs on TikTok
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hit-and-run drivers caught, Sarasin Bridge Festival || February 16
Governor spells out education enhancement drive

 

Phuket community
Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

If the 10 man in black are security bouncers, than they are not selected on mental stability. Quite ...(Read More)

Sek Loso gets Rasada Music Festival underway

I thought he was still locked up in prison on drugs charges. When was he let out?...(Read More)

MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project

Follow the money seems to be the only thing farcenated can ever say. Sounds just like a broken recor...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

With almost daily violent happening Phuket never becomes the 'dreamed' world class holiday d...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

These so-called 'security guards' are no better than the taxi cartel thugs who gang up on lo...(Read More)

MRTA to consider alterations to Phuket light rail project

Selection process tenders start May 2024? Why not now? And conducting to June 2025? Why that long? S...(Read More)

Russian man found in weak condition in stolen pickup at Nai Thon

Better check him thoroughtly for traces of any poisons or radioactive elements. Usual Russian gov wa...(Read More)

Jellyfish warning at Phuket beaches

[The sign, in Thai language only, explains what tourists should do if stung...??] Great, really help...(Read More)

Jellyfish warning at Phuket beaches

The Muppets strike again - an island TOTALLY reliant on Foreign tourists, attracting millions in a g...(Read More)

Artificial reef blocks installed off Koh Maithon

Did they all submit expense reports for attending the day? Seems there are more photo bombers there ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 