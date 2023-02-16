Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Power outage to affect water supply in Chalong, Kata, Karon, Rawai

Power outage to affect water supply in Chalong, Kata, Karon, Rawai

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that a power outage will affect the water production at Klong Kata Reservoir in Chalong on Monday (Feb 20), resulting in greatly reduced water pressure that will leave many areas across the south of the island with low water supply pressure, or no running water at all.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 February 2023, 08:56AM

Image: PWA

Image: PWA

The outage, from 10am to 2pm will affect 44 locations across southern Phuket, including Karon, Chalong and Rawai, the PWA said in its announcement.

In Karon, all homes and businesses in the following locations will be affected: Soi Khok Tanode, Soi Patak 2-20, Soi Taina, soi Khet Kwan, Soi Green Drinking Water (Co ltd) to Soi Luang Phor Chuan and Kata Rd.

In Chalong and Rawai, all homes and businesses in the following locations will be affected: Soi Na Yai, Soi Chao Fa, Anusorn Rd, Thanuthep Rd, Chalong Circle, Chao Fa West Rd, Soi Wat Chalong, Moo Baan Prapin, Moo Baan Phunsap, Chanakarn Village, The Rich housing estate, Supalai Chalong Pier, Land & Houses Park, Chokthip Villa, Chao Fa East Rd, Patak Villa housing estate, Soi Mae Amphan, Patak Rd, Muang Phuket School (PPAO), Soi Suksan, soi Bang Khontee, Soi Mittrapap, Soi Thao Daeng, Soi Ruamjai, Wiset Rd, Soi Saiyuan 1-18, Saiyuan Rd, Soi Pruyai, Soi Khok Tanode and Soi Naya 1-3.

All people living in the areas were advised to collect water reserves before the outage and have it ready for the hours the outage will be in effect.

Laguna Phuket 2023

The PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outage.

The PWA also cautioned that water supply may turn brown after the normal water supply pressure resumes.

People with enquiries were advised call the PWA Phuket branch at 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA national hotline 1662.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hit-and-run drivers caught, Sarasin Bridge Festival || February 16
Governor spells out education enhancement drive
New Zealand seeks international help as cyclone cripples North Island
Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels
Wild Boars team captain dies in UK accident
Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong
Sri Lanka bans single-use plastics to save elephants
Phuket tuna on the agenda for Norwegian Ambassador
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist entry fees are coming, 1,200km trek to marry sweetheart || February 15
Sarasin Bridge festival returns
Farmer walks 1,200km to marry sweetheart on Valentine’s Day
Tourist entry fees confirmed
Cambodia hits back at criticism of media crackdown
New decree targets ‘mule’ bank accounts
Patong Police warn of credit card thieves

 

Phuket community
Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong

@Fascinated. Actually it happened already. About 9 years ago, 1 of those idiots tried to do a wheeli...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

An even more important issue though...is where's the "working group" for the filthy wa...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Hardly need a working group to identify that a major source of smoke and PM2.5 is from every idiot b...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

part of it used to cover tourist insurance and what about the rest of it?? can be used to pay for na...(Read More)

Cambodia hits back at criticism of media crackdown

@KP. The Amerikans didn't provide a lot of help before, just showered them with bombs with which...(Read More)

Wild Boars team captain dies in UK accident

Typical that he survived an experience like it in Thailand, only to perish in a slight accident in U...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

JohnC, did you read I wrote here yesterday I have a (International) Health& Accident Insurance, ...(Read More)

Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong

These scumbags terrorise the roads. Around 1730 every night they come back from Surin, using the mai...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

I think the 300B is a fair payment - but who will audit the ongoing transfer of the monies collected...(Read More)

Cambodia hits back at criticism of media crackdown

You're absolutely right PK - if they want to descend into a Pol Pot/Khymer Rouge type dictatorsh...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket

 