Power outage to affect water supply in Chalong, Kata, Karon, Rawai

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that a power outage will affect the water production at Klong Kata Reservoir in Chalong on Monday (Feb 20), resulting in greatly reduced water pressure that will leave many areas across the south of the island with low water supply pressure, or no running water at all.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 February 2023, 08:56AM

Image: PWA

The outage, from 10am to 2pm will affect 44 locations across southern Phuket, including Karon, Chalong and Rawai, the PWA said in its announcement.

In Karon, all homes and businesses in the following locations will be affected: Soi Khok Tanode, Soi Patak 2-20, Soi Taina, soi Khet Kwan, Soi Green Drinking Water (Co ltd) to Soi Luang Phor Chuan and Kata Rd.

In Chalong and Rawai, all homes and businesses in the following locations will be affected: Soi Na Yai, Soi Chao Fa, Anusorn Rd, Thanuthep Rd, Chalong Circle, Chao Fa West Rd, Soi Wat Chalong, Moo Baan Prapin, Moo Baan Phunsap, Chanakarn Village, The Rich housing estate, Supalai Chalong Pier, Land & Houses Park, Chokthip Villa, Chao Fa East Rd, Patak Villa housing estate, Soi Mae Amphan, Patak Rd, Muang Phuket School (PPAO), Soi Suksan, soi Bang Khontee, Soi Mittrapap, Soi Thao Daeng, Soi Ruamjai, Wiset Rd, Soi Saiyuan 1-18, Saiyuan Rd, Soi Pruyai, Soi Khok Tanode and Soi Naya 1-3.

All people living in the areas were advised to collect water reserves before the outage and have it ready for the hours the outage will be in effect.

The PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outage.

The PWA also cautioned that water supply may turn brown after the normal water supply pressure resumes.

People with enquiries were advised call the PWA Phuket branch at 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA national hotline 1662.