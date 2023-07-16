Zonezi Properties
More mains pressure tests bring water supply outages

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced a slew of ‘step tests’ to confirm water pressure in mains supply pipes that affect many homes and businesses in various areas in Phuket over the next three days.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 July 2023 10:52 AM

The step tests will leave residents with greatly diminished water pressure, or no water at all flowing from their taps.

A Step Test in Koh Kaew from 9pm to 11pm tomorrow (July 17) will affect Soi Koh Kaew 1-18, Moo Baan Sapam Village, Supalai Koh Kaew, Soi Pa Maphrao, Soi Laem Hin to Soi Bang Chee Lao and Soi Pacharee (off Thepkrasattri Rd).

A step test from  10am to midday in Rawai on Tuesday (July 18) will affect all homes and businesses along the west side of Wiset Rd from the PPAO Muang Phuket School south of Chalong Circle to Saiyuan Rd.

Another step test at the Muang Thong Intersection in Wichit will be in effect from 9pm to 11pm on Thursday (July 20), affecting homes and businesses in Soi Gao-na, Soi Suwanna, Soi Saongem, Soi Thanit Turakij, Sakididet Rd, Soi Hokhuad and Moo Baan Netthathip.

A ‘Zero Pressure Test’ will be in effect in heavily populated areas in Wichit from 9pm to 11pm on Wednesday (July 19), affecting the following areas: Wat Thepnimit intersection, Chao Fa East Rd, Phuket Villa 3, Tharnthong Villa 7, Phuket Villa Dowroong, Tharnthong Villa 5, Borrae - Narang Rd, Pattana Thongtin Rd and Soi Muang Thong 3, 5, 7.

People were advised to hold 200 litres per person per day as water supply outages continue while works are carried out on mains pipes, especially with a major water outage to affect residents and businesses from Baan Borrae in Wichit all the way to Cape Panwa tomorrow (July 17).

People were advised to contact the PWA at.076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA Contact Center at 1662, for more information.

