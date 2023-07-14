Water outage to affect Baan Borrae to Cape Panwa

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced a mains water supply outage to affect homes and businesses from Baan Borrae in Wichit all the way to Cape Panwa on Monday (July 17).

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 July 2023 09:30 AM

The outage will be from 9am until works are complete, the PWA said in its announcement.

The water outage is necessary while workers replace a 400mm AC pipe with a 400mm HDPE pipe that obstructs works being carried out by the Phuket Highways Office near Soi Nanachart, the announcement explained.

The outage will result in greatly diminished water supply pressure, or no running water at all.

Areas listed as to be affected by the outage include: Soi Borrae; Soi Pracha Ruamjai; Moo Baan Suksabai; Soi Nanachart; Moo Baan Rathong 2, 3; Phanason Villa (Borae); Moo Baan Irawadee 1, 2; Moo Baan Fuangfu; Soi Thung Charoen 1, 2, 3, 4, 5; Soi Suksomboon; Soi Piamsuk; Soi Pornphiphat; Soi Samun-Uthit; Soi Suksan 1, 2, 3; Soi Ban Nam Sai; Chumchon Sala; Moo 6, Sakdidet Rd; Ao Yon; and Cape Panwa.

The PWA urged people to hold in reserve 200 litres of water per person to use while the mains water supply outage is in effect.

When water supply resumes, people should be prepared to see discolouration of the water coming out of their taps as the sediment disturbed by the works clears.

The PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outage and said the works would be completed as quickly as possible.

People with enquiries about the outage were advised to call the PWA at 076-319173 or 06-34744565, or the PWA Call Center at 1662.