Water outage to affect Baan Borrae to Cape Panwa

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced a mains water supply outage to affect homes and businesses from Baan Borrae in Wichit all the way to Cape Panwa on Monday (July 17).

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 July 2023 09:30 AM

The outage will be from 9am until works are complete, the PWA said in its announcement.

The water outage is necessary while workers replace a 400mm AC pipe with a 400mm HDPE pipe that obstructs works being carried out by the Phuket Highways Office near Soi Nanachart, the announcement explained.

The outage will result in greatly diminished water supply pressure, or no running water at all.

Areas listed as to be affected by the outage include: Soi Borrae; Soi Pracha Ruamjai; Moo Baan Suksabai; Soi Nanachart; Moo Baan Rathong 2, 3; Phanason Villa (Borae); Moo Baan Irawadee 1, 2; Moo Baan Fuangfu; Soi Thung Charoen 1, 2, 3, 4, 5; Soi Suksomboon; Soi Piamsuk; Soi Pornphiphat; Soi Samun-Uthit; Soi Suksan 1, 2, 3; Soi Ban Nam Sai; Chumchon Sala; Moo 6, Sakdidet Rd; Ao Yon; and Cape Panwa.

The PWA urged people to hold in reserve 200 litres of water per person to use while the mains water supply outage is in effect.

When water supply resumes, people should be prepared to see discolouration of the water coming out of their taps as the sediment disturbed by the works clears.

The PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outage and said the works would be completed as quickly as possible.

People with enquiries about the outage were advised to call the PWA at 076-319173 or 06-34744565, or the PWA Call Center at 1662.

Phuket community
Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

@Dek: I ask you because you seem to feel the constant short comings of Thailand's education, con...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

It would be interesting to know what the Thai traffic law dictates about a 'rear ender' who ...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

We all know what's happening. The election is held according to the 2017 Constitution. Pita ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Weird, that a russian war- and humanity criminal, a pathological liar, get such a reception on Phuke...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

This is ridiculous. I've heard a lot of things here, but braking too hard causing an accident, ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Despicable man representing a despicable country that Thailand fawns over. ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

It's a good thing that Russia doesn't border Thailand, because then Thailand would have been...(Read More)

Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

Why are people who comment called 'suspects' by dek ? And why unfair the use of the word ...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

Are they saying a Rescue vehicle is not equipped with a front and rear dashcam? ...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

I would think this move has no chance, as the Senators would be required to cede their self-appointe...(Read More)

 

