PHUKET: The man now arrested for stabbing to death his 55-year-old ex-partner in the street in Tha Chatchai in a fit of jealousy earlier this month was taken into custody in Ratchaburi province, police have revealed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 20 November 2018, 03:10PM

Somboon Saelao, 69, shows police where he threw away his blood-soaked shirt after the crime. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Somboon Saelao, 69, shows police where he threw the murder weapon under Sarasin Bridge. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

The news follows Lt Col Watcharin Jiratikanwiwat, Deputy Chief of Investigation of the Tha Chaichai Police, confirming to The Phuket News yesterday (Nov 19) that Somboon Saelao, 69, had been arrested for the murder of Orathai Fornghoi.

However, Col Watcharin declined to reveal any further details, including when or where Somboon was arrested. (See story here.)

Col Prawit Suttiruangarun, Chief of the Tha Chatchai Police, has now revealed more details, namely that Soomboon was arrested in Damnoen Saduak District of Ratchaburi province last Saturday (Nov 17).

Police have brought Soomboon back to Phuket to face the murder charge against him, Col Prawit said.

“He has confessed to killing Ms Orathai, and led officers to the scene where he stabbed Orathai and showed us where he dumped his shirt that was stained with Ms Orathai’s blood under a tamarind tree near Wat Tha Chatchai.

“He also showed us where he threw the weapon used under Sarasin Bridge then fled Phuket, before he was finally arrested by police in Ratchaburi,” Col Prawit explained.

Col Watcharin also confirmed to The Phuket News today that Somboon did not use a knife to stab Ms Orathai to death. Instead, he used one piece of a pair of broken scissors.

Col Watcharin also confirmed that Somboon confessed that he killed Ms Orathai in a fit of jealous rage.

Witnesses told police on Nov 7 that Ms Orathai had been living together with Somboon for three months, but the couple had separated about a week earlier.

The breakup left Somboon bitter and angry, police were told. (See story here.)

Additional reporting by Tavee Adam