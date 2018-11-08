THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket man hunted for stabbing ex to death in jealous rage

PHUKET: Police are hunting for a man wanted for stabbing to death his former live-in partner allegedly in a jealous rage in northern Phuket late yesterday afternoon (Nov 7).

murderdeathpolicecrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 8 November 2018, 12:58PM

Police at the scene where the body of Orathai Fornghoi, 55, was lying in the street. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Col Prawit Suthireunarun, Chief of the Tha Chatchai Police, was notified of the incident at 4:30pm, when he was told that the body of a woman stabbed to death was lying in the street in front of Tha Chatchai Temple, at the northern tip of the island.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the body of Orathai Fornghoi, 55, lying face up on the ground.

She had been stabbed five times.

Witnesses told police that Ms Orathai had been living together with a man identified as Somboon Saelao, 69, for three months, but the couple had separated about a week ago.

The breakup left Somboon bitter and angry, police were told.

KRSR

Witnesses told police that Ms Orathai went to a garage in the village near the temple, but when she arrived Somboom was already there.

The two argued, and Somboon produced a knife and repeatedly stabbed Ms Orathai before fleeing.

Police noted that motivation for the attack seemed to be that Somboon was jealous that Ms Orathai may have been seeing another man.

Tha Chatchai Police are checking CCTV from the area in the hope of tracking Somboon down.

 

 

Kurt | 13 November 2018 - 10:02:42 

khun Pascale, as if you have forgotten, I reacted on your 'bar writing', which actually had nothing to do with the original PN article above here. A simple thai-thai affair. No need for 'derailing'.

MartinK | 13 November 2018 - 04:54:49 

I just did a quick search of various English/Thai news outlets and if we include the guy who threw battery acid on his ex killing her and the various killings of new boyfriends by ex-lovers I quickly found 8 cases of jealousy related murder in the last week in the land of smiles. Did not use the post or nation. Seems like a lot to me. Read WP, NYT, WSJ, LA Times daily. See none there?

Pascale | 12 November 2018 - 19:31:22 

...what a weird response ! What do bar closing times have to do with the behavior of a certain group of tourists i was talking about? You think they can't get drunk before 01.00. You should really stop taking....!

Rorri_2 | 12 November 2018 - 16:57:16 

"maybe those stories are not published in worldwide"Farming News," oh dear, by the way, we are not discussing domestic violence, it is the murders, we all know domestic violence occurs in all nations, it is the murder rate we are discussing, perhaps it is you that needs to read, not only the "Farming News."

Kurt | 12 November 2018 - 16:13:03 

@ Pascale. Thai bars on Phuket by law close by 01:00 AM. What are you talking about?  Behavior of tourists after official closing time? With well law enforced Phuket bar closing time? No, You just make it up, your reaction. British are use to early by law UK pub closing times.Tthat is not the problem.  What is your problem? Guess no Phuket thai law enforcement or so? Corruption/Protection money?

Pascale | 12 November 2018 - 16:05:14 

R,maybe those stories are not published in worldwide"Farming News". Of course i could give you now some links regarding domestic violence stats, but as you know links are not permitted here,so please do your own research.

Rorri_2 | 12 November 2018 - 15:15:28 

Pascale, the operative word, in my comment, is "seems", which seems to be hard for you to comprehend.. I keep up with news from most English speaking nations, rarely do you see so many murders, from jealous people, perhaps it is you that needs to be more informed.

Kurt | 12 November 2018 - 11:19:32 

khun DEK,  people who comment here ( not just react on comments, like you) love Thailand. What they not love are lying, denying, corrupt , lazy, not functioning thai Officials. And lack of law enforcement, dirty beach water flows allowing, not optimal functioning incinerators. Etc, etc. It are thai officials that denigrate things, not people who comment and put a finger on disfunctionals.

DeKaaskopp | 11 November 2018 - 22:20:37 

The three Stooges here are so fixated on their quest to denigrate Thailand ,they would not even once take off their blinkers  to have a look outside Thailand.At least two of them are consumed with hatred.Poor souls.

Pascale | 11 November 2018 - 16:49:22 

"Thai man are nutters" Nice to see how someone is generalizing again.Speaking about " Nutters" Maybe P. should visit Patong's bars at night and look at the behaviour  of his fellow countrymen or Brits,especially when in a group of more than 2 people.{ and not only males}

Pascale | 11 November 2018 - 16:32:27 

Rorri, as you claim "the fact is,there seem to be more of this type..",it should be up to you to prove that.Do you have any statistics ? If not,than it is all based on your personal imagination and therefore worthless.

Rorri_2 | 10 November 2018 - 16:36:31 

this is about Thailand, the fact is, there seem to be more of this type of murder, here than anywhere else, as this is about Thailand, keep it as Thailand, stop just trying to better everyone else, you come across as vindictive, argumentative fools. Show mne another country where we see so many murders of jealousy.

Pauly44 | 10 November 2018 - 13:19:35 

Thai men are nutters, Gerry get on the wrong side of one which can be easy to do and you would begin to understand as they have no morals, read news all the time about Thai men killing defenseless women for losing face, pathetic excuses for human beings (not all mind you) anyone who doesnt understand this by comparing to other countries shouldn't comment!

Kurt | 10 November 2018 - 13:00:39 

To 'define'. Majority buddhist Thai people wake up and go to sleep with Lord Buddha in mind. Wai whole day for every Buddha image ( with my respect), very religious concerned. Don't compare with western countries where 'religious' people hardly practise, and were majority are Humanist/Agnost. The churches tranformed in theaters, shopping malls, appartments are numerous

GerryT81 | 09 November 2018 - 22:33:15 

Kurt,could you define for all those ,me included,who are not experts for jealousy related crimes in Thailand the meaning of<the dramatic known thai way to handle relationship conflicts>? Does a killing here differ from killing in other countries ? Do people involved in jealousy crimes in other countries have self discipline or respect for others ?Please,enlighten us.

Jor12 | 09 November 2018 - 18:45:49 

It is you who needs to wake up. Singling out a particular race for 
comment for whatever reason without reference to other races and the way they behave and react to situations, merely displays a lack of maturity 
and intelligence. It is therefore a wrong and unbalanced comment. So, if you don't like a balanced view then too bad.

DeKaaskopp | 09 November 2018 - 15:43:04 

K,now you come up with Buddhism to distract from your stupid assertions regarding "known thai way to handle relationships"? Ridiculous ! You heard about the ten commandments? One says:"You shall not kill" Still people get killed in predominantly catholic countries.So what is your waffling regarding  Buddhism about? 
And @ hinny.Never looking outside the box,right? Blabla

Pauly44 | 09 November 2018 - 13:59:47 

This is the Phuket news, it mainly focuses on Thai news and most comments are in direct response, nothing to do with the rest of the world thats just deflecting making excuses as you so often do, it is very common for the Thai manchild to lose his cool in this place and turn to violence as they are immature, irresponsible brats, oh yes and then flee the scene, wake up!

Kurt | 09 November 2018 - 10:15:26 

khun Dek, Thailand, predominantly buddhist, were many buddhist wai to every spirit house, temple complex, Big Buddha, etc, you may expect to think that Thailand is not like 'every country in the world', and thai live more according Lord Buddha teaching. Well, just a thought. Thai don't see Thailand as 'everywhere', right?

DeKaaskopp | 08 November 2018 - 22:23:04 

"The dramatic known thai way to..."What? How idiotic someone must be to think that killing someone in a jealous rage would be a specific Thai reaction. If someone would have only a little bit of intelligence he would know that this happens not only in every country of the world ,it happens in  large numbers too. Everywhere!

Kurt | 08 November 2018 - 15:16:20 

Well, the dramatic known thai way to handle relationship conflicts.... . No self dicipline, no respect for other.

