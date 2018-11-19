THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street

PHUKET: The man who stabbed to death his 55-year-old ex-partner in the street in Tha Chatchai, at the northern tip of Phuket, in a fit of jealousy earlier this month has been apprehended, police have confirmed.

By Tavee Adam

Monday 19 November 2018, 04:33PM

Police at the scene where the body of Orathai Fornghoi, 55, was left lying in the street on Nov 7. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

Lt Col Watcharin Jiratikanwiwat Deputy Chief of Investigation of the Tha Chaichai Police confirmed to The Phuket News Today (Nov 19) that Somboon Saelao, 69, had been arrested for the murder of Orathai Fornghoi.

However, Col Watcharin declined to reveal any further details, including when or where Somboon was arrested.

Police began their manhunt for Somboon on Nov 7 after the body of Ms Orathai, his former live-in partner, was left in the street in front of a garage near Tha Chatchai temple.

She had been stabbed five times, and was dead before emergency responders arrived.

Somboon was last seen fleeing the scene. (See story here.)

Witnesses told police on Nov 7 that Ms Orathai had been living together with Somboon for three months, but the couple had separated about a week earlier.

The breakup left Somboon bitter and angry, police were told.

Witnesses told police that Ms Orathai went to a garage in the village near the temple, but when she arrived Somboom was already there.

The two argued, and Somboon produced a knife and repeatedly stabbed Ms Orathai before fleeing.

Police noted that motivation for the attack seemed to be that Somboon was jealous that Ms Orathai may have been seeing another man.

 

 

