LOT Airlines returns to Phuket

LOT Airlines returns to Phuket

PHUKET: LOT Polish Airlines Flight LO6193 from Warsaw Chopin Airport landed in Phuket today (Nov 7), bringing 252 more visitors to Phuket.

tourismtransporteconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 7 November 2022, 06:40PM

The flight, operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, touched down at 12:03pm, reported Airports of Thailand Phuket branch (AoT Phuket) this afternoon.

Monchai Tanod, General manager of Phuket International Airport was joined by Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, and a host of airport staff to welcome the arrivals at Gate 11 of the International Terminal.

The arrivals were all smiles, and received a souvenir from the welcoming party, AoT Phuket reported.

The flight was reported to be an “inaugural flight of LOT Polish Airlines”, but a schedule of subsequent continuing flights was not announced. LOT Airlines previously flew direct flights from Warsaw to Phuket before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arrival from the Polish capital today marked the continuing resumption of direct international flights to Phuket.

The inaugural flight by Qanot Sharq Airlines from the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent landed in Phuket last Thursday (Nov 3), bringing a total of 238 passengers onboard.

This followed the inaugural flight of IKAR Airlines from Moscow landing in Phuket on Oct 30, marking the resumption of direct charter flights from the Russian capital.

Russia’s largest airline and flag carrier Aeroflot resumed its services into Phuket direct from Moscow later that same day, with its first flight since March touching down at 9:20pm.

Thailand is on track to surpass its 2022 target of attracting 10 million foreign visitors, with tourist arrivals totalling 7.56mn as of Oct 30, reported Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

At least 1.5mn visitors are expected each month during the remainder of the year, he said.

