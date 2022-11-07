Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourist numbers predicted to beat expectations

Tourist numbers predicted to beat expectations

BUSINESS: Thailand is on course to surpass its 2022 target of attracting 10 million foreign visitors, with tourist arrivals totalling 7.56mn as of Oct 30.

tourismIndian
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 7 November 2022, 09:15AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, at least 1.5mn monthly visitors are expected during the remainder of the year. He noted that flight bookings from India and Malaysia to Thailand showed a load-factor of 85% and 68%, respectively, in November and December.

More than 1mn Malaysians have toured Thailand this year, making them the single-largest group of travelers to the kingdom famous for its beaches, modern malls, developed transportation networks, national parks, healthcare infrastructure and Buddhist temples. Almost 600,000 Indians visited Thailand in the first nine months of the year, compared with less than 1,000 a year earlier, reports NNT.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is counting on tourism revival to offset the hit from high global energy prices and volatile financial markets. Thailand scrapped all travel curbs in July and most businesses have returned to normal operations, helping bring back tourists who were mostly absent in the previous two years.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Citing a forecast by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Anucha said the number of visitors may surge to 18mn next year and generate about B970 billion in tourism revenue.

The TAT forecasts that domestic travel will generate B760bn in revenue in 2023, according to the tourism authority.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has ordered relevant agencies to deploy more personnel to handle the surge in tourist arrivals, especially at immigration counters at the airports.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

World population set to hit 8 billion
Water outages to affect Chalong, Wichit, Patong
Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons
Officials consider reopening bypass lanes
Speed pill prices plunge to B2 each
Phuket Opinion: Money Road
Patong Hill road safe despite rain, expert assures
Driver injured in Kathu wet road crash
Mega-projects touted at Andaman Provinces economic meeting
Bang Yai dredged as anti-flood measure
‘Hundred million’ gang arrested over huge lottery ticket fraud
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill’s partial re-opening, Bike crashes, Bypass hotel demolition on track || November 4
Phuket Blood Bank, Red Cross reach out for donations
Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road
Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Money Road

@JohnC. Stay focused. I'm talking THIS project, THIS time. The scrutiny would be there and the c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

dKK defends the mafia again- he really does live in an Ivory Tower, dancing til dawn when 4am comes ...(Read More)

Officials consider reopening bypass lanes

Demolition almost finished, but the grounds are not stable yet.. Photo's show that land slides s...(Read More)

Speed pill prices plunge to B2 each

Wow, that is a 'money shock for the 'Thai Hi-So's drugs production families. But with te...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

The 'Keesin Road construction was a secret set up, with of course full knowledge of Provincial H...(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons

The real crime is charging 3 days minimum wage for a one hour trip. Extortionate pricing does mor...(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons

Several times I already suggested to have a passenger taxi/van weapon check point at entrance of dri...(Read More)

Coach Ricky bags fifth Powerman Asia title

congrats. good news....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

Wondering how many of those "Prab" hater will actually use that road ? Wouldn't be sur...(Read More)

‘Hundred million’ gang arrested over huge lottery ticket fraud

These so-called investors knew damn well that it was a dodgy scheme in the first place and had no pr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand

 