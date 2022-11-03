Inaugural Qanot Sharq Airlines flight touches down in Phuket

PHUKET: The number of overseas flights arriving in Phuket continues to climb as the inuagural flight from Uzbekistan’s Qanot Sharq Airlines touched down on the island earlier today (Nov 3).

tourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 November 2022, 03:25PM

Flight HH2203 departed the Uzbek capital Tashkent to embark on the TAS-HKT route (Tashkent International Airport - Phuket International Airport), arriving at Gate 15 at Phuket International Airport at 10:25am this morning.

There were a total of 238 passengers onboard the flight who were greeted and bestowed gifts by official representative of Phuket International Airport Kishna Sittibutr along with airport staff.

This came after the inaugural flight of IKAR Airlines from Moscow touched down in Phuket on Sunday (Oct 30), marking the resumption of direct charter flights from the Russian capital.

Russia’s largest airline and flag carrier Aeroflot resumed its services into Phuket direct from Moscow later that day, with its first flight since March touching down at 9:20pm.

Commercial flights from Russia had been banned due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a conflict which still persists.