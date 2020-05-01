THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Local administrations ordered to provide 'milk aid' to families with infants

Local administrations ordered to provide ‘milk aid’ to families with infants

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana had ordered all 17 municipalities and local administration organisations (OrBorTor) on the island to specifically help families with babies affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Friday 1 May 2020, 11:41AM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

“There has been the distribution of survival kits, food and consumables for the local people in the area, but there are many affected people and some families have to raise babies.

“Those families must find milk for their children to consume daily,” Governor Phakaphong said yesterday.

“Local administrations must make public announcements to ask people who need to receive infant milk aid to register so they can receive assistance from the local administration,” he said.

All local administrations must make their own arrangements to procure milk for infants and young children, according to age requirements, Governor Phakaphong said.

“Local administrations must coordinate with the Tambon Health Promotion Hospitals in their areas before purchasing and distributing milk,” he added.

However, Governor Phakaphong noted that administrations must make sure that the families who receive the new milk aid are not already receiving milk through the School Milk Supplement Project from the Child Development Center or their local school.

“Local administrations must follow this order to help families with babies and make sure their efforts are effective and thorough,” Governor Phakaphong said.

Of note, Rumblefish Adventure dive centre in Kata has long made providing milk for children of many single-parent families their top priority in their campaign to provide essential items not included in many of the food packages being made available.

 

Also, the “Feeding Friends Patong” campaign being organised by Tony Love-Linlay and Wal Brown in Patong is to include milk in their emergency relief food supplies to be provided to people severely affected by the COVID crisis, which has left many people without any form of income.

