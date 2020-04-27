Small help making a big difference in Kata

PHUKET: While larger projects to provide food and other help to people in need due to the COVID-19 crisis are gaining momentum across the island, individuals and individual businesses are doing their part in Rawai and Kata, bringing a positive impact to those who need help in the current economic situation.

Monday 27 April 2020, 09:32AM

Suthiwa “Eh’Eh” Thoomwan of We Love Kata at the small stall handing out food in Kata. Photo: We Love Kata

The situation in Kata gained serious attention over the weekend when a video posted online showed that the queue for people waiting to receive government emergency relief handouts stretched back for more than a kilometre throughout the beachfront area.

Stepping up for thier community is We Love Kata Rooms for Rent and Oceanic Dive Center, who are providing food parcels and drinking water. The food parcels contain mama noodles, chicken and basil with rice, fried rice and banana cake.

Asked specifically who the parcels are handed out to, Karen Allen, a Belfast native now living in Kata who is helping with the project, replied simply, “Anyone who stops before the food runs out! We give the food out at Oceanic Dive Center in Kata (on Patak Road near the Mae Somjit market).”

Donations of any of the relief supplies (rice, mama, water, etc), as well as financial support for the project, are welcome. Money donations can be made to Suthiwa “Eh’Eh” Thoomwan of We Love Kata. People can contact Eh’Eh through her Facebook page.

Food donations can be delivered to We Love Kata at Kata Beach Centre.

Well-known Tony Surfshop Kata is also stepping up by offering simple meals of khao man kai, spicy spaghetti and water to any people in the area in need.

The food is being handed out from just opposite Tony’s shop on Soi Kok Tanod, Kata.

Any people wanting make a food donation or lend a hand with the small project can call Chaliao Srisut directly at 082 416 7418 or contact him via his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Rumblefish Adventure dive centre in Kata is stepping up to fill the gaps where essential items are needed but not included in the food packages being made available.

In fact, Rumblefish have made providing milk for children of many single-parent families their top priority.

Just yesterday (Apr 26), the team delivered powdered milk to one family in Karon and 12 families outside the Kata Beach area: four in Kathu, one in Patong, one in Chalong, three in Phuket Town and three in Thalang.

The need to help those children were found via various Thais social media sites, where the parents did not receive any assistance over the past weeks, Rumblefish noted on their Facebook page.

“We also contributed the ONLY 2 SETS of Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) to Chalong Hospital, our nearest emergency medical facility for Kata residents. Prior to these, the nurses & doctors were working, testing, treating and helping with active COVID-19 searches without any PPE,” they noted.

Rumblefish accepts donations via people buying gift cards, which are available via their website in three options: B330, B515 and B990.

The gift cards are redeemable for hostel stay and any of our adventure programs: PADI courses, dive trips, non-diving adventures or airport transfers.

“100% of the fund raised via the Care & Share Gift Cards Campaign go to purchase of milk for children (our TOP priority), basic subsistence such as rice, instant noodles and canned food for single parent families affected by the COVID-19 lockdown crisis.

“We thank you to the 22 generous fellow divers for sending your support since 17th April, via direct donations and purchases of our Care & Share Gift Cards. Together we will overcome! — feeling grateful at Kata Beach Phuket Thailand,” the team posted on their Facebook page yesterday.

“We all appreciate any help & support from you,” they said.

Alternatively, donations of any amounts can be arranged by private message through their Facebook page or by email to care@rumblefishadventure.com

People can also contact Rumblefish through their Instagram or call them directly at 098-7458650 (Thai & English) or contact Thien X Do (English) at 086-0924887.