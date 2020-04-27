THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket stalwarts launch Patong food relief

Phuket stalwarts launch Patong food relief

PHUKET: Long-term Phuket expats Wal Brown, owner of Sweets Restaurant in Patong, and Tony Love Linay of Tong Fa Massage and Spa have teamed up to launch a drive to help people in need in Patong.

COVID-19Coronaviruscharity
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 April 2020, 11:51AM

Donations can be made to either account. Image: via Cynthia Getchell-Rouse

Donations can be made to either account. Image: via Cynthia Getchell-Rouse

The campaign, “Feeding Friends Patong”, comes as the COVID-19 lockdown provisions have left many of the renowned resort town’s people without any income at all, and fully reliant on relief projects, many of them just to eat.

Patong has been hit particularly hard by the disease, with at least 86 of the island’s confirmed infections being identified in the town, and the drive by officials to shut down businesses and strongly “requesting” people to stay indoors has left many if the people stuck with no way to support themselves,

Patong was the first area on the island to be isolated by roadblocks in the hope to preventing the spread of the disease.

Tony Love-Linlay and I decided to put a volunteer program together to raise funds to feed locals,” explained Wal, who for years became well known for leading the police volunteers program in Patong.

“We hope to donate 100 to 150 bags of uncooked food each day. Uncooked for locals to get involved and enough food for four people in each pack This is plus 250ml milk pack and a treat for kids when available,” he added.

Wal fully recognises and supports how much other people are doing to help people in need in Patong.

“It’s not all our doing. We have spoken to others doing similar things. There’s Dave “HalfwayInn” Wilson from Soi Kebsup and Divan Mydeen from Madrass Restaurant in Soi Sansabai who also has the India community behind him,” he said.

“Staff from both our shops Tony Tong Fa massage and Sweet Restaurant do a lot of the hard work shopping, packing and delivery with my marketing manager Pronprom ’Khun Koi’ Thongtham,” he added.

However, with true humility, most of the people involved in the project do not want their names released, Wal noted.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“The reason behind food packs and not single pack meals is to keep locals active as well and give an element self-sustainability. This is important in the camps around Patong,” Wal explained.

“So far we have pledges of around B90,000, most of which is from Australia and Aussies. Our costs are around B13.000 per day and we intend to do deliveries every day,” Wal said.

In a post on a Facebook over the weekend, Cynthia Getchell-Rouse explained, “Any donation will be greatly appreciated. $5 will feed 3 people. $50 will feed 30 and $100 will feed 60 people.

“We understand that we are in challenging times here, please donate what can. Please send us an inbox message of your donation receipt,” she added.

Donations can be made to the following accounts:

In Thailand:
Account name: Tony Love-Linlay
Bank: Bangkok Bank
Branch: Jungceylon Shopping Center
Swift code: BKBTHBK
Account No: 674-0-364812

In Australia:
Tony Love-Linlay
Commonwealth Bank
Account No: 062-500 10301247

“Or people can call me at +66844471978 – the same number as with the Region 8 Police volunteers,” Wal said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Incoming flights ban extended to May 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Emergency decree extended! Phuket’s first COVID death? Flight ban continues! || April 27
China envoy threatens Australia boycott over virus inquest demand
Thailand confirms nine new coronavirus cases, one new death
Emergency decree extended until end of May
Phuket suffers first COVID-19 death
Extended stay for foreigners until end July formally endorsed
Small help making a big difference in Kata
Phuket COVID relief drive targets Patong’s ‘invisible ones’
Phuket’s ScubaNicks steps up for Rawai Food Relief
Four new COVID cases in Bang Tao, Phuket total hits 206
High-school student dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, believed accidental
Warning over virus immunity as global death toll passes 200,000
Government defends healthcare budget cut as B2.4bn diverted to virus fight
Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

 

Phuket community
Phuket suffers first COVID-19 death

Ah. Ok. That answers my question. We've decided not to count the motorbike crash and now have 1 ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

I predict that the lockdown (and alcohol ban) gets extended another 14 days. Phuket has been color c...(Read More)

Police say Bang Tao checkpoint runner has ‘mental illness’

DEK, maybe you stop smoking pot ?...(Read More)

Four new COVID cases in Bang Tao, Phuket total hits 206

So Phuket has its first confirmed death out of 207 cases the mathematicians can do the sums but I be...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

How do people recover from the virus without developing immunity it’s a contradiction in terms - a...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

I listened to a Dr Katz interview just yesterday, he's seems to be counting on immunity, so far ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Totally agree with Island man... the only problem is that the Pharma industry is lobbying the WHO an...(Read More)

Extended stay for foreigners until end July formally endorsed

But what about people on exstention like retirement ++. And maybe Immigration should start to give e...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Island Man, that immunity theory is already obsolete. People recovered from Covid19, not have any b...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

@Rorri There is no comment from HubertK on this article. Your comment doesn't make sense, so...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Seara Sports
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 