Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

PHUKET: People, businesses and communities across Phuket have stepped up to provide food for people in need as many find themselves suffering from job losses and other loss of any income.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 April 2020, 03:32PM

Revolution gym in Bang Tao have also joined a community drive to help provide food to people in need. Photo: Tim Fisher / Facebook

Blue Tree Phuket has been handing out 150 pre-packed mealks a day since last eek. Photo: Blue Tree Phuket

Orient Restaurant in Patong is among those stepping up. Photo: Nawar Pinky / Facebook

Blue Tree Phuket have been providing 150 meals a day since they began their campaign on Apr 4. The meals were initially all delivered to Patong, where they were handed over to Patong Municipality to hand out through their public campaign, then the Blue Tree campaign shifted focus to wherever is needed most. On Wednesday, the team packed and delivered 150 lunch boxes to Bangkok Phuket Hospital and Thalang Hospital (see here).

“The recent notice issued by the Healthy Ministry to Phuket officials is urging Patong residents to stay home and not venture out of doors, this impacts the daily lives of local residents who need to go out to get supplies of essential daily needs and food items. Blue Tree’s support program will help ease this situation and in turn may potentially reduce the risk of people coming into contact with and or spreading the virus.

“We are humbled to be able to offer our helping hand to the Phuket community during this time of need. We are grateful to our staff for their support and assistance in offering a helping hand to the Phuket community during this time of need. Many, along with their families, have personally contributed time and resources.

“Stay positive and stay safe everyone – together we can beat this!” the team said in their posts on Facebook.

Regarding the “Tambon Lockdown” in effect for 14 days from tomorrow (Apr 13, see story here). a member of the Blue Tree team explained today, “We will see what we can do from tomorrow, probably just deliver food to our area.”

People interested in lending a hand can contact Markerng Manager Christine Lew at christinel@bluetree.fun of Khun Kittikhun at kittikhuns@bluetree.fun

Meanwhile, many other businesses have joined the efforts to support those in need, including Madras Cafe, which has been handing out scores of prepacked ready-to-eat meals each day.

Of note, the cafe is not posting its efforts on its official Facebook page (see here).

As noted by A R Divan Mydeen on Facebook, “We are doing this for Humanity not for publicity. Thank you Members of Phuket Indians & Thai Indians contributors, supporters, Volunteers Thank you Embassy of India BKK for your appreciation, let’s STAY SAFE be safe

“Thank you Mama Malika Chergui for your kind help and support, Volunteering and your donation to our FREE FOOD community service in Patong,” he added today.

Lofty Villas on Friday (Apr 10) handed out 250kg of rice, 3,000 eggs and 300 cans of ready-to-eat fish to 50 people in Patong.

“Each person received five kilos of rice, 60 eggs and six cans of ready-to eat-fish,” said Wahid Bhat of Lofty Villas Co Ltd.

“We foreigners are trying to help community in time of need, my company (Lofty Villas Co, Ltd) organized this donation and we will continue to do so every month until we overcome these difficult times together,” he added.

Also joining the efforts are the staff and management at Orient Restaurant in Patong, who have been handing out scores of pre-packed meals each day.

Again, the efforts have not been posted on the restaurant’s main Facebook page (see here), instead choosing to not use the efforts as a platform for publicity.

“Nawar Pinky”, who has been involved in the efforts explained simply, “I just want people that are in need to come and pick up the food.”

The efforts are not just based in Patong, as many others realise that affected people are stuck in many other areas of the island

Revolution gym in Bang Tao have also stepped up, becoming a focal point for members of their local community to help provide food to people in need in their area.

“Difficult times for many people around the world. Today it was great to be part of a new initiative to feed the local people of Kamala that are suffering from loss of income due to the Covid-19,” wrote friend Tim Fisher on his Facebook page.

“Thanks to all of my fighters from Revolution gym and also to Rnut Sariya for inviting us.

“Great leaders unite people and help ease suffering and this is an inspirational initiative,” he wrote.

“Great initiative to feed the people of Kamala. No one is fighting over toilet rolls here. Business owners, expats, villagers and community leaders are helping ease the burden of the economic situation caused by Covid-19,” he wrote today.

The Phuket News understands there are many other groups of people across the island stepping up to help people in need of food and other support and we commend them all for their efforts to help their neighbours in this time of need.

Well done to all involved.