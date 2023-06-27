333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

PHUKET: The owners and operators of two nightclubs in Kathu that were raided earlier this month have been fined and the venues have been closed by provincial order, with the buildings banned from being used as entertainment service venues for five years.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 June 2023, 06:58PM

The orders were dispatched to the two venues ‒ Ratree Club at 2/109 Moo 6, Wichit Songkram Rd, Kathu, and Mahanakorn Phuket at 2/33 Moo 2, Kathu, on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd ‒ yesterday (June 26).

The two nightclubs were raided by officers from the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) supported by personnel from the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor) in the early hours of June 1.

Action against the venues followed complaints of late trading, causing a public disturbance through noise and serving alcohol to minors. The actual raids early on June 1 came immediately after undercover officers confirmed the allegations.

The nightclubs were also found to be operating without the correct permits.

The Kathu Police Chief and four other senior officers at Kathu Police Station were temporarily transferred pending the investigation into the two nightclubs for late trading and serving alcohol to teenagers.

The venue closure orders, attached separately to each venue yesterday, detailed the offences committed.

Six people at Mahanakorn Phuket, including business owner Detsiitsit Sriwan, were jointly fined B50,000 for operating a service establishment without a license, jointly selling alcoholic beverages (liquor) during prohibited hours. selling alcoholic beverages together by the way or in the form of a reduction in price for the purpose of promotion, jointly selling alcoholic beverages to persons under 20 years of age, jointly promoting or allowing children to behave inappropriately 

Detsiitsit was separately fined B30,000 for offences committed by his business.

In total 10 minors were found on the premises when Mahanakorn Phuket was raided. The youngest was 17 years old

At Ratree Club, six people involved in operating the business, including owner-operator Suda Ruecha, were jointly fined B30,000 for jointly opening a service place without permission, jointly selling alcoholic beverages (liquor) during the time when the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited and jointly selling drinks alcohol by the way or in a way to reduce the price for the benefit of sales promotion.

According to the closure orders, no minors were found at Ratree Club when the venue was raided.

The closure orders were signed by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, as “Acting Governor of Phuket”.

The orders were marked as effective from June 26, 2023, with both venues ordered to remain closed for five years, from June 26, 2023 to June 25, 2028.

No permits to sell alcohol are to be issued for either location during the five-year ban, and both locations are prohibited from being used as entertainment service venues while the closure order is in effect.

Any person found violating the order faces up to one year in jail or a fine of up to B20,000, the orders warned.

Those affected by the closure order may file an appeal with the Phuket Administrative Court within 90 days from the date of the order.

The orders recognised that the operators of both venues had pleaded for leniency, claiming they had lost much income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 40 employees at Mahanakorn Phuket had now lost their jobs, while 60 employees at Ratree Club had now also lost their main source of income, the operators argued.

