Nightclubs in Kathu raided for late trading

Nightclubs in Kathu raided for late trading

PHUKET: Officers from Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) supported by personnel from the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor) have raided two nightclubs in Kathu for late trading, causing a public disturbance and serving alcohol to minors. The bars were also charged for operating without the correct permits.

alcoholcrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 1 June 2023, 12:33PM

The raids were carried out on the ‘Ratree Club’ and ‘Mahanakorn Phuket’, located opposite each other on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, early this morning (June 1) after a plain-clothes officer entered the venues at about 2:30am and confirmed the transgressions.

The raids followed local residents in the area filing complaints about the venues staying open late, said a report by the Phuket branch of the DOPA.

Residents were tired of the venues playing loud music, both live music and DJ, all night, leaving the resident unable to sleep.

Both venues regularly had hundreds of revellers partying all through the night. Alcoholic beverages and food were still being served during the early hours. The venues also served alcohol to minors.

The Ratree Club stayed open until 4am, and Mahanakorn Phuket was open until 6 am. After Ratree Club closed, people crossed the road to Mahanokorn Phuket, the DOPA report noted.

The raid teams secured the venues at about 3.30am. Many of the revellers attempted to flee, but were caught by officers who had encircled the venues.

In total 10 minors aged 17-19 were taken into custody in the raids.

DOPA reported filing charges against the owners of the two bars.

The owner of Mahanokorn Phuket was charged with operating an entertainment venue without a permit, selling alcoholic beverages during restricted hours, selling alcoholic beverages to minors and encouraging youths to behave inappropriately.

The owner of Ratree Club as charged with operating an entertainment venue without a permit and selling alcoholic beverages during restricted hours.

According to the report by DOPA, the cases will be reported to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew with a request to have the “venues ordered closed for five years”, in accordance with National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) direct order No. 22/2558.

The DOPA report noted that DPOA Inspector-General Narong Thipsiri had instructed DOPA officials to crack down on entertainment venues that operate illegally.

Mr Narong called on officers to specifically act against venues that:

  • Allow people under 20 years old to enter the venue
  • Sell alcohol to people under 20 years old
  • Operate the entertainment venue during restricted hours
  • Sell alcoholic beverages during restricted hours
  • Allow people who possess weapons, explosive items and drugs to enter the venue
  • Allow human trafficking in the venue
  • Allow gambling in the venue
  • Are located near schools or school accommodations.

 

