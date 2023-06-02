333 at the beach
PHUKET: The Kathu Police Chief and four other senior officers at Kathu Police Station have been temporarily transferred pending an investigation after two nightclubs in Kathu were raided by administration officials for late trading and serving alcohol to teenagers.


By The Phuket News

Friday 2 June 2023, 09:29AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The transfer came by an order issued by Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, issued yesterday (June 1).

The order (Order No. 238/2566) referred to the raids led officers from Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), supported by personnel from the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor), on the Ratree Club and the Mahanakorn Phuket club, both on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd early yesterday morning.

The owners of the nightlife venues were charged with staying open late, serving alcohol to minors and causing a public nuisance by the loud music emanating from the venues late at night. Ratree Club was known to close at 4am, and Mahanakorn Phuket was known to close at 6am.

Maj Gen Sermphan said the transfers were necessary so that the investigation could proceed smoothly, and were permitted by Section 68 and Section 179 of the National Police Act.

The five officers temporarily transferred from their duties at Kathu Police Station were:

  • Pol Col Rungrit Rattanapakdi, Superintendent
  • Pol Lt Col Chao Poonna, Deputy Superintendent (Crime Suppression) 
  • Pol Lt Col Chayapol Phunarumit, Deputy Superintendent (Investigation)
  • Pol Lt Col Nattawat Suphanaart, Detective Inspector
  • Pol Lt Col Witsanu Pansai, investigative inspector

The order was marked as effective from June 1 onwards until further notice.

Kurt | 02 June 2023 - 13:38:21 

Nasa12, the answer is simple, do your pick: 1,  A Colonel of Chalong police station is owner.  2,  Bribes provided to RTP by that Chalong disco club are so good that all high ranking Chalong police station Colonels find it worth to risk a transfer for it.  3, From the bribes RTP Chalong collects goes a part higher up to Phuket provincial levels.. Bribing is fine-tuned cultivated.

skorchio | 02 June 2023 - 12:28:35 

with all the transfers it is wonder there are any working cops .......

Kurt | 02 June 2023 - 10:19:44 

Now, how about transfer of all the Lt Col's of Chalong/Rawai Pol station because of Laguna Place? Amazing how long illegal activities/crimes can go on under the nose of all these police Colonels in Patong, Kathu, Rawai. Possible bribe affairs? Temporarily transfers, does that mean when the public attention is down, all the Colonels return to their desks?

Nasa12 | 02 June 2023 - 10:02:37 

Wonder why this disco club in chalong never be closed. It’s about 200 meter from roundabout to Kata. Well we driving’s this road many times every week,  04.00-04.30 and it’s full party ther, very loud music and drunk people in the street. Well this owner are a high ranking police in chalong and a good money factory for this RTP. I now people living in this area have complained about this pla

 

