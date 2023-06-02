Kathu Police transferred after nightclub raids

PHUKET: The Kathu Police Chief and four other senior officers at Kathu Police Station have been temporarily transferred pending an investigation after two nightclubs in Kathu were raided by administration officials for late trading and serving alcohol to teenagers.



By The Phuket News

Friday 2 June 2023, 09:29AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The transfer came by an order issued by Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, issued yesterday (June 1).

The order (Order No. 238/2566) referred to the raids led officers from Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), supported by personnel from the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor), on the Ratree Club and the Mahanakorn Phuket club, both on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd early yesterday morning.

The owners of the nightlife venues were charged with staying open late, serving alcohol to minors and causing a public nuisance by the loud music emanating from the venues late at night. Ratree Club was known to close at 4am, and Mahanakorn Phuket was known to close at 6am.

Maj Gen Sermphan said the transfers were necessary so that the investigation could proceed smoothly, and were permitted by Section 68 and Section 179 of the National Police Act.

The five officers temporarily transferred from their duties at Kathu Police Station were:

Pol Col Rungrit Rattanapakdi, Superintendent

Pol Lt Col Chao Poonna, Deputy Superintendent (Crime Suppression)

Pol Lt Col Chayapol Phunarumit, Deputy Superintendent (Investigation)

Pol Lt Col Nattawat Suphanaart, Detective Inspector

Pol Lt Col Witsanu Pansai, investigative inspector

The order was marked as effective from June 1 onwards until further notice.