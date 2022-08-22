Kata beach road to close for music festival

PHUKET: The beach road in Kata will be closed to traffic from midday tomorrow (Aug 23) as the Karon Municipality readies to hold its Kata Beach Life Festival.



By The Phuket News

Monday 22 August 2022, 09:50AM

Image: Karon Municipality

The road will be closed from the Kasikornbank branch In front of the Karon Municipality office to the Pak Bang canal at the northern end of the beach, Karon Municipality announced yesterday.

The road will be closed during preparations and all throughout the festival, which will conclude this Sunday (Aug 28), the municipality added.

Karon Municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused by the road closure, but urged people to enjoy the festival.

The festival, announced early last week, comes as Phuket faces another period of heavy downpours common throughout the southwest monsoon season (May-Oct), with Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning of flash floods during the coming days.

The southwestern branch of the TMD recorded 31mm of rainfall within a three-hour period at Phuket airport this morning (Aug 22). In total, 54.2mm of rain was recorded at the airport yesterday.

Karon Municipality has organised a line-up of popular Thai artists to perform at the festival, which has been co-organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Ministry of Tourism & Sports.

A variety of popular DJs have been lined up to perform at the event, including Supersonic, FunkyGangster, Joe Gradante, Mayga, Nu-Trip, Beycan Kemeç, Q Narongwate, Taz Mutcha and Tomfunk.

Among the Thai artists to perform live at the event are TELEXs, No One Else Moderndog and The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band.

Also lined up to perform live this Sunday are Sarah Salola, Patrickananda, 4eve and The Parkinson.