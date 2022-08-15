Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kata Beach to host music festival

Kata Beach to host music festival

PHUKET: A major event with a line-up of popular Thai artists will be held at Kata Beach at the end of this month to help the area recover from the economic impact of the tourism shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 15 August 2022, 10:53AM

Image: Cheeze Events

Image: Cheeze Events

Image: Cheeze Events

Image: Cheeze Events

Image: Cheeze Events

Image: Cheeze Events

« »

The event, titled ‘Kata Beach Life Festival 2022’, will be held on the Kata beachfront, just north of the Kata Beach Community Park, on Aug 26-28.

The event, co-organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Ministry of Tourism & Sports, will include live music concerts and DJs in the evenings over two days as well as a Nature Active Camp, a flea market, a sports competition and a photo contest.

The Nature Active Camp will include morning yoga, surfing, zumba, skim boarding, balance boarding and slack line activities.

DJs lined up to perform at the event include Supersonic, FunkyGangster, Joe Gradante, Mayga, Nu-Trip, Beycan Kemeç, Q Narongwate, Taz Mutcha and Tomfunk.

The live music concerts will be performed on stage on the Saturday and Sunday evenings, as follows:

Blue Tree Phuket

Saturday - Aug 27

  • TELEx TELEXs - 6pm-7pm
  • No One Else - 7pm-8pm
  • The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band - 8pm-9pm
  • Moderndog - 9pm-10pm

Sunday - Aug 28

  • Sarah Salola - 6pm-7pm
  • Patrickananda - 7pm-8pm
  • The Parkinson - 8pm-9pm
  • 4eve - 9pm-10pm

Entry to the event is free.

The event organisers have marked among the COVID measures to be observed at the event that masks are to be worn where needed and that the event is being held outdoors.

All food vendors at the event must use packaging that is CFC free.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Delivery driver faces charge after student struck by pickup
New plan to allow later boozing draws flak
Power outage to affect Kwang Rd, Wichit
Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works
Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?
Chinese rate Thailand No 4 as tourists return
Phuket man nabbed in 100kg ice arrest
Chinese gambling kingpin taken into custody in Bangkok
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing
Death toll from Mountain B pub inferno rises to 18
King bestows royal pardons
Cops ‘sorry’ for missing body in car
Phuket marks Mother’s Day with merit-making
Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus
Charity event confirmed to support World Stroke Day

 

Phuket community
Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works

Almost 2 yrs now that hill road matter. When are the plans, drawings, time line new road constructio...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

Dkk will be gutted that he can't dance til dawn....(Read More)

Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus

@Kurt Kids are not taught in local schools that "Thai's are perfect "and that "T...(Read More)

Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works

Just curious. Where are the power poles to be relocated to? The article says remove them but unless ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

RTP = Criminals in uniform. They think the laws they pledge to uphold do not apply to them at all. T...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

The RTP operate exactly like the mafia. They extort money from all businesses legal and illegal. The...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

Nothing matters is the prevailing religious mindset and that is the root cause of all ills in Thaila...(Read More)

Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus

@Dek, many thai students told/tell me. Plus their complain that Thai education is loosing grounds wh...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

PN, I do applaud you printing this....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

Police force? There's a police force? THEY are the mob of thugs who do little other than take te...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Barketek
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Fastship Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 