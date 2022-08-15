Kata Beach to host music festival

PHUKET: A major event with a line-up of popular Thai artists will be held at Kata Beach at the end of this month to help the area recover from the economic impact of the tourism shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Monday 15 August 2022, 10:53AM

The event, titled ‘Kata Beach Life Festival 2022’, will be held on the Kata beachfront, just north of the Kata Beach Community Park, on Aug 26-28.

The event, co-organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Ministry of Tourism & Sports, will include live music concerts and DJs in the evenings over two days as well as a Nature Active Camp, a flea market, a sports competition and a photo contest.

The Nature Active Camp will include morning yoga, surfing, zumba, skim boarding, balance boarding and slack line activities.

DJs lined up to perform at the event include Supersonic, FunkyGangster, Joe Gradante, Mayga, Nu-Trip, Beycan Kemeç, Q Narongwate, Taz Mutcha and Tomfunk.

The live music concerts will be performed on stage on the Saturday and Sunday evenings, as follows:

Saturday - Aug 27

TELEx TELEXs - 6pm-7pm

No One Else - 7pm-8pm

The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band - 8pm-9pm

Moderndog - 9pm-10pm

Sunday - Aug 28

Sarah Salola - 6pm-7pm

Patrickananda - 7pm-8pm

The Parkinson - 8pm-9pm

4eve - 9pm-10pm

Entry to the event is free.

The event organisers have marked among the COVID measures to be observed at the event that masks are to be worn where needed and that the event is being held outdoors.

All food vendors at the event must use packaging that is CFC free.