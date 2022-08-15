The event, titled ‘Kata Beach Life Festival 2022’, will be held on the Kata beachfront, just north of the Kata Beach Community Park, on Aug 26-28.
The event, co-organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Ministry of Tourism & Sports, will include live music concerts and DJs in the evenings over two days as well as a Nature Active Camp, a flea market, a sports competition and a photo contest.
The Nature Active Camp will include morning yoga, surfing, zumba, skim boarding, balance boarding and slack line activities.
DJs lined up to perform at the event include Supersonic, FunkyGangster, Joe Gradante, Mayga, Nu-Trip, Beycan Kemeç, Q Narongwate, Taz Mutcha and Tomfunk.
The live music concerts will be performed on stage on the Saturday and Sunday evenings, as follows:
Saturday - Aug 27
- TELEx TELEXs - 6pm-7pm
- No One Else - 7pm-8pm
- The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band - 8pm-9pm
- Moderndog - 9pm-10pm
Sunday - Aug 28
- Sarah Salola - 6pm-7pm
- Patrickananda - 7pm-8pm
- The Parkinson - 8pm-9pm
- 4eve - 9pm-10pm
Entry to the event is free.
The event organisers have marked among the COVID measures to be observed at the event that masks are to be worn where needed and that the event is being held outdoors.
All food vendors at the event must use packaging that is CFC free.
