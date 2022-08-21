British International School, Phuket
PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for heavy rain in around 40 Thai provinces, including those on the Andaman coast.

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 21 August 2022, 11:19AM

The TMD forecast more rain in Phuket. Yet so far there are no restrictions on marine traffic. Image: PR Phuket 

The TMD warning was posted on the agency’s website early this morning (Aug 21) and then shared on Facebook by the Phuket provincial office of the PR Department. 

“More rains are likely in the country and isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East and the South regions. People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the waterways, near foothills and lowlands,” the warning said.

“The southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf is strengthening,” it added.

There was nothing said about the height of waves in the Andaman Sea or restrictions on marine traffic such as banning small boats from the sea. 

According to the TMD, heavy rains are forecast for Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang throughout today (Aug 21). The list of southern provinces to be affected tomorrow (Aug 22) doesn’t include Phuket, yet Phang Nga and Ranong are still there. 

The warning is signed by the TMD Director-General Chomparee Chompurat. The next update is to be released at 5pm today (Aug 21).

