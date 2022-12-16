Jungceylon returns in time for Phuket Carnival

PHUKET: Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong unveiled the first phase of its new look today (Dec 16), marking the major reopening of the mall after more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Friday 16 December 2022, 11:12AM

Popular singer ‘Bow Maylada Susri’ will perform a mini-concert at the mall from 4pm today (Dec 16). Photo: Phuket Square Co Ltd

Prawit Janyasittikul, Chief Executive Officer of Phuket Square Co Ltd, which manages Jungceylon. Photo: Phuket Square Co Ltd

Nearly all the operators at the popular mall closed as the island went into lockdown in April 2020. The mall served as the main COVID-19 vaccination centre throughout the pandemic, with several operators reopening their doors as normality slowly started to resume.

In response to posts online saying the entire mall was closed, Jungceylon management in March last year issued a statement that several stores at the mall remained open.

in May 22 this year Jungceylon reported very well-received news that the mall was undergoing a major renovation ahead of the expected full reopening before Christmas.

“Conceptualised as the Oasis of Shopping in Patong, the first phase of Jungceylon’s revamp will be unveiled on 16 December 2022 ahead of Christmas and New Year, to welcome the return of both domestic and international tourists with a range of exciting new lifestyle attractions,” said a release announcing the full reopening of the mall today.

“With the revamp, Jungceylon reaffirms its position as a one-stop shopping destination encompassing fresh and immersive concepts that will enhance the shopping experience in this lively and convenient locale,” the release added.

Prawit Janyasittikul, Chief Executive Officer of Phuket Square Co Ltd, which manages Jungceylon, noted, “Jungceylon’s revamp started earlier this year and will cover the entire shopping mall, which is approximately 200,000 square metres. The mall’s interior has undergone upgrading works across all zones in the first phase and we are excited to welcome shoppers again, with the return of key anchor tenants such as Robinson and SF Cinema. Big C Hypermarket has remained open throughout the pandemic.

“With the revamp, we will transform Jungceylon into a shopping oasis in Patong. This is in line with our vision of introducing a new shopping experience in the heart of Patong, to provide our shoppers with a relaxing, comfortable and refreshing shopping environment,” he said.

Zones and shops to open in Phase 1 today (Dec 16) include:

The Botanica Zone, located close to Patong Sai 3 Road connecting different zones including five-star hotel, Millennium Resort Patong Phuket which will be rebranded as M Social Phuket. The zone is decorated with many colourful flowers under the concept of “Color of Blooming Flowers”. The zone consists of: 1st floor: Robinson, Big C and a variety of shops selling clothes, shoes, cosmetics and accessories – including Coach, Jaspal, CPS, CC DOUBLE O, Playboy, New Era, Under Armour, Charles & Keith, Annebra, Levi’s, Hollywood Studio Store, Lee Cooper, Rip Curl, 71 Export, Ikon, Havaianas, Fitflop, Shoebar, Crocs, Bata, Top Charoen Optical, KT Optic, Samsonite, Moshi Moshi, The Coffee Club, Swensen’s, Eye Love It, Sunshine Service, Watsons and Boots 2nd floor: Robinson and Big C 3rd floor: SF Cinema, Banana IT, Kidzooona, Froggy’s Fun Park, True, Samsung, TTB and AIS

The Jungle Zone is connected to Patong Sai 2 Road which is the main entrance of the shopping centre. It aims to provide an authentic and warm welcome by harmoniously combining nature with architecture in the form of a “Tropical Resort Mall”, allowing shoppers to feel relaxed and comfortable. Further enhancing the shopping experience is a pop-up space that takes the form of a café. Shops that are ready to open on the 1st floor include X=Act, Volcom, Jelly Dreams, Viera by Regazze, Jelly Bunny, Misty Mynx, LYN, American Eagle Outfitters, Rip Curl, AIIZ, VNC, Shoe Bar, Botanique, Sunshine Service, Eye Center, Havaianas, Lee Cooper, Studio7, Naraya, The Coffee Club, Burger King, Swensen’s and Starbucks. K Bank, BAY, SCB and BBL will also be opening stores in the zone.

The Bay Zone, an outdoor functional area in the middle of the shopping centre that hosts several leading restaurants and eateries, including Shabushi, McDonald’s and KFC.

“The mall has planned and organised a series of promotional activities and events to welcome back our tenants, locals and tourists,” Phuket Square CEO Mr Prawit added.

To mark the reopening the mall is hosting promotions and events from today (Dec 16) through Jan 1, including “Tourist Privilege Card” discounts of up to 50% and special privileges from participating stores, as well as the “Santa’s Treasure” promotional game with prizes, gift vouchers and Jungceylon Collection items to be won with every B1,000 or more spent at stores in the shopping centre.

In celebrating Jungceylon’s new “Color of Blooming Flowers” journey, there will be entertainment events and special shows under the concept of “The Flora Fairytale”. The highlight of the re-opening is a mini-concert by the popular ‘Bow Maylada Susri’ at Botanica Zone, Hall 2 from 4pm today.

Jungceylon will also be among the key floats taking part in the Phuket Carnival parade to be held along the Patong beach road (Thaweewong Rd) from 4pm this afternoon.

Jungceylon’s revamp is expected to fully complete in December 2023, with works to be carried out to the external facade in the second phase of its upgrading.