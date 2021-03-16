“According to reports on social media stating the department store is closed, we would like to inform the public that our store is partly open as normal,” the store’s public relations department announced yesterday.
“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic both inside and outside the country have impacted shops located in the store and many have had to close,” the announcement added.
“We cannot predict when the pandemic situation will be resolved and things can revert back to the normal.
“However, as the operator of the Jungceylon premises, Phuket Square Co Ltd can confirm that the store will be partly open from Mar 16 and the following businesses will be open to the public: Big C Extra, B-Quick, My Storage, Boots, McDonald’s, Café Amazon, AIS, 71 Exports, Bangkok Bank (BBL), Krungsri Bank (BAY), SCB Bank, TMB Bank and Krungthai Bank.”
The announcement added that customers and shop owners can contact the management with any queries via their website or social media platforms as follows:
Facebook: @Jungceylonfanpage
Instagram: ilovejungceylon
Twitter: @ilovejungceylon
Official Line account: @Jungceylon
LALALA | 16 March 2021 - 15:38:39