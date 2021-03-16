BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Jungceylon remains partially open, management confirm

PHUKET: The management of the Jungceylon department store has released an announcement to confirm that the store remains partly open from today (Mar 16) after various reports circulating on social media platforms had suggested it was closed.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 16 March 2021, 12:21PM

The announcement from management. Photo: Jungceylon

“According to reports on social media stating the department store is closed, we would like to inform the public that our store is partly open as normal,” the store’s public relations department announced yesterday.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic both inside and outside the country have impacted shops located in the store and many have had to close,” the announcement added.

“We cannot predict when the pandemic situation will be resolved and things can revert back to the normal.

“However, as the operator of the Jungceylon premises, Phuket Square Co Ltd can confirm that the store will be partly open from Mar 16 and the following businesses will be open to the public: Big C Extra, B-Quick, My Storage, Boots, McDonald’s, Café Amazon, AIS, 71 Exports, Bangkok Bank (BBL), Krungsri Bank (BAY), SCB Bank, TMB Bank and Krungthai Bank.”

The announcement added that customers and shop owners can contact the management with any queries via their website or social media platforms as follows:

www.jungceylon.com

Facebook: @Jungceylonfanpage

Instagram: ilovejungceylon

Twitter: @ilovejungceylon

Official Line account: @Jungceylon

LALALA | 16 March 2021 - 15:38:39 

Junkceylon is de facto closed when I look at the list of businesses which are declared open. LOL

 

