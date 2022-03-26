BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Isan university to dismiss 15 students over deadly hazing

Isan university to dismiss 15 students over deadly hazing

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Rajamangala University of Technology Isan (RMUTI) will dismiss 15 students involved in a violent hazing ritual that resulted in the death of Padyos “Prem” Chonpakdi, a 19-year-old freshman.

violencedeath
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 27 March 2022, 09:00AM

Phimphan Phetyim breaks down in tears during the cremation of her boyfriend, Padyos Chonpakdi, at Wat Noi in Nakhon Ratchasima on Mar 21. Padyos, 19, died after being beaten by a group of students during a hazing ritual on March 13. Photo: Bangkok Post / Supplied

Phimphan Phetyim breaks down in tears during the cremation of her boyfriend, Padyos Chonpakdi, at Wat Noi in Nakhon Ratchasima on Mar 21. Padyos, 19, died after being beaten by a group of students during a hazing ritual on March 13. Photo: Bangkok Post / Supplied

An investigation conducted by the university’s governing body had found 30 second-year students and 37 freshmen involved in the fatal ritual on March 13, RMUTI president, Assoc Prof Kosit Sreephuthorn, said on Saturday (Mar 26), reports Bangkok Post.

The university had resolved to dismiss 15 of the sophomores for organising the hazing and beating Padyos until he became unconscious. He died on the way to the hospital.

10 other senior students were found to have helped organise the event and forced first-year students to take off their clothes, crouch, crawl and put their heads on the ground, which led to injuries. Those 10 students’ exam results for the semester will not be valid, and they will receive an automatic W (withdrawal) grade.

Five other sophomores had 10 disciplinary points deducted, as they had been informed about the violent ritual in advance but failed to notify the university or their parents.

The university also imposed a 10-point deduction on 37 junior students for violating its regulations by supporting hazing activities.

The penalties took effect on Friday (Mar 25), and students can lodge an appeal within 15 days.

Assoc Prof Kosit said the dismissal of the 15 students was similar to an expulsion. They can seek to continue their studies in other institutions, based on their first-year results.

He stressed that the university’s disciplinary action is separate from any criminal penalties that might be imposed. So far, 32 students are facing various charges arising from the event.

“The university has been hurt by the incident. We accept the mistakes and will come up with a solution, which will serve as a future guideline,” he said.

DEADLY HAZING

On the night of March 13, a group of senior students took Padyos to the field on the pretence that they were going to play football, according to the ANTI SOTUS (Seniority Order Tradition Unity Spirit) Facebook group, which campaigns against hazing.

Instead, the gathering became a violent ritual in which Padyos was forced to drink alcohol and then beaten unconscious by the senior students.

On Tuesday (Mar 23), police pressed charges against a total of 32 RMUTI students for their roles in the incident.

Seven have been charged with colluding in physical assault causing death and assault causing physical and mental harm. The other 25 are charged with bringing disgrace on junior students and violating communicable disease controls.

On Monday (Mar 21), relatives, friends, students, parents and lecturers bid a final farewell to Padyos, who was cremated at Wat Noi in Sikhiu district of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Amornwut Singdanjaki, representing the university alumni, presented 400,000 baht in remedial donations from former students to the victim’s father, Ekachai Chonpakdi, 55.

Mr Ekachai reiterated that he would not accept the 500,000 baht compensation offer made by parents of the seven seniors charged with his son’s death. The matter would go to court.

He said the family would take his son’s ashes to his home province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

As for remedial measures, the university had informed him it would provide scholarships for his son’s girlfriend Phimphan Phetyim, who is two months pregnant, and for his young sister, now in Grade 4. The scholarships would enable to them to complete bachelor’s degrees.

Nong Mint’s death in Phuket:

Police probe into Phuket student’s death drags to a silent halt

Police top brass step in over Nong Mint’s death, student charged 

Friend reveals timeline of Nong Mint’s death

Police investigate PRU student’s death 

Student, 20, dies in Phuket cheerleading ‘hazing’

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 27 March 2022 - 09:28:23 

They should be subjected to the same beating by the junior students while teachers and parents of the scum are made to stand and watch. Seriously, they are nothing more than oxygen thieves. Thailand and the world don't need these wastes of space and resources.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year
Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted
Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered: state media
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge
15 illegal migrants sharing a single Pajero nabbed in Kanchanaburi
Govt spokesman tests positive for COVID-19, forced to work from home
Thailand to continue treating COVID-19 patients with local healing herb, favipiravir
Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022
Dead body found in Phuket mangroves
Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?
Biden says ‘butcher’ Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 