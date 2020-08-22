Oak Maedow Phuket
Police investigate PRU student’s death

PHUKET: Phuket City Police today investigated the scene where 20-year-old first-year student Phuket Rajabhat University Pornpiphat ‘Mint’ Iaddam collapsed and died on campus on Wednesday (Aug 19).

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 August 2020, 10:30PM

Nong Mint, a Phuket native, was enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts Thai-language program under the Faculty of Humanities. She began her studies at the campus in June.

She collapsed while running during a training session with the cheerleading squad, led by senior students, at the campus.

Investigations are underway to determine whether or not Nong Mint died as a result of other people’s actions, explained Lt Col Chana Suthimat, Deputy Chief of Phuket City Police.

"We are now in the process of collecting evidence. We cannot guess whether [Mint] died as a result of other people’s actions, or by her own actions. We are now waiting for the results of a detailed autopsy from Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he said.

“The issue of heart failure is under investigation to be fair to the students too. In this regard, we need to be fair to all parties, ” said Lt Col Chana today.

However, Lt Col Chana explained that officers were investigating that Mint ran only 200 metres before she collapsed, contradicting the flood of initial reports that she was ordered to run eight laps around the campus pond, which has a perimeter of just under one kilometre.

Initial reports were consistent in reporting that Mint collapsed during her fifth lap around the pond.

Initial reports also noted that mint was ordered to run the eight laps as punishment for being late for cheerleading squad practice.

Asst Prof Dr Noppadon Chansuay, Vice President of Phuket Rajabhat University, today (Aug 22) led reporters to inspect the scene, in front of ​​the Faculty of Technology and Industry Building, where the cheerleading squad was conducting its practice.

CMI - Thailand

Dr Noppadon pointed out to reporters that Mint collapsed right in front of the building where the squad was rehearsing. He noted that she collapsed literally 37.1 metres from the building.

Dr Noppadon denied claims that Mint had been ordered to run laps around the pond.

She had only taken part in the same rehearsal practice that the other students had done, he said.

"What happened was an unforeseeable accident, an accident that no one wanted to happen. My condolences to the student’s family.

“I confirm that the scene of the accident was not around the pond, it happened just in front of the building,” Dr Noppadol said. 

“Police have called the senior who was leading the activities at that time for questioning,” he added.

“I have spoken with the seniors and the students involved [in the cheerleading practice]. Everyone is frightened and very sorry about the incident,” Dr Noppadon said.

“The seniors leading the activities on that day are not ready to be interviewed by the media. Some of them have said that they have been heavily bullied, and they understand the gravity of the incident.

“In this regard, the President of Phuket Rajabhat University has called a meeting of the faculty management team to plan actions to prevent this kind of incident from occurring again,” he said.

