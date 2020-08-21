Father speaks out on daughter’s death at Phuket university

PHUKET: Khanong Iaddam, the 43-year-old father of Pornpiphat ‘Mint’ Iaddam, a 20-year-old first-year student at Phuket Rajabhat University who collapsed after being told to keep running during a training session with the cheerleading squad on Wednesday, today (Aug 21) spoke to the press about his daughter’s death.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 August 2020, 07:02PM

Mr Khanong speaking at the family home in Koh Kaew earlier today (Aug 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Speaking from the family home in Koh Kaew, Mr Khanong explained that at around 7pm on Wednesday (Aug 19), he was informed that his daughter was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and that her heart had stopped beating for 16 minutes before reaching the hospital.

Despite the best efforts of doctors and other medical staff at the hospital, they were not able to revive her, Mr Khanong said.

“My daughter’s friend told me that senior students ordered them to run five laps around a pond [speaking in Thai, Mr Khanong used the word “สระ”], but my daughter could not finish it. She fainted and started convulsing,” he explained.

“Then two friends took her on a motorbike to Vachira Phuket Hospital by having her sitting in the middle between the rider and another friend.” he said.

“When I reached the hospital, I saw some scratches on her body which may be from when she fell to the ground,” Mr Khanong noted.

“I have already asked doctors for the cause of her death, and the doctors said that she was exhausted, leading to acute heart failure and she died while still at the university,” he added.

Mr Khanong explained the deep grief that Nong Mint’s death has brought.

“She always worked hard on her studies. Every day when I took her to the university, I always told her to be careful when joining any activities,” he said.

“I have already informed Phuket City Police that I will not sue the university. I just want the university president to tell the truth. I do not want this kind of incident to happen again and leave this case as a lesson for the senior students and university staff,” Mr Khanong said.

“Please pay more attention to student activities and take care of students more closely,” he said.

Mr Khanong noted that after Nong Mint’s body has been released by the authorities, her funeral will be held at Wat Tha Ruea in Srisoonthorn.

President of Phuket Rajabhat University, Hiran Prasarnkarn, earlier today insisted that the death had nothing to do with a hazing ritual. She collapsed during a warm-up run for cheerleading practice, reported the Bangkok Post.

The university had expressed its deepest condolences to the family, he said.

However, Mr Hiran did not explain whether or not the students chosen to perform the laps as a warm-up were only the first-year students joining the cheerleading squad.