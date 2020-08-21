Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Father speaks out on daughter’s death at Phuket university

Father speaks out on daughter’s death at Phuket university

PHUKET: Khanong Iaddam, the 43-year-old father of Pornpiphat ‘Mint’ Iaddam, a 20-year-old first-year student at Phuket Rajabhat University who collapsed after being told to keep running during a training session with the cheerleading squad on Wednesday, today (Aug 21) spoke to the press about his daughter’s death.

death
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 August 2020, 07:02PM

Mr Khanong speaking at the family home in Koh Kaew earlier today (Aug 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Khanong speaking at the family home in Koh Kaew earlier today (Aug 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Speaking from the family home in Koh Kaew, Mr Khanong explained that at around 7pm on Wednesday (Aug 19), he was informed that his daughter was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and that her heart had stopped beating for 16 minutes before reaching the hospital.

Despite the best efforts of doctors and other medical staff at the hospital, they were not able to revive her, Mr Khanong said.

“My daughter’s friend told me that senior students ordered them to run five laps around a pond [speaking in Thai, Mr Khanong used the word “สระ”], but my daughter could not finish it. She fainted and started convulsing,” he explained.

“Then two friends took her on a motorbike to Vachira Phuket Hospital by having her sitting in the middle between the rider and another friend.” he said.

“When I reached the hospital, I saw some scratches on her body which may be from when she fell to the ground,” Mr Khanong noted.

“I have already asked doctors for the cause of her death, and the doctors said that she was exhausted, leading to acute heart failure and she died while still at the university,” he added.

Mr Khanong explained the deep grief that Nong Mint’s death has brought.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“She always worked hard on her studies. Every day when I took her to the university, I always told her to be careful when joining any activities,” he said.

“I have already informed Phuket City Police that I will not sue the university. I just want the university president to tell the truth. I do not want this kind of incident to happen again and leave this case as a lesson for the senior students and university staff,” Mr Khanong said.

“Please pay more attention to student activities and take care of students more closely,” he said.

Mr Khanong noted that after Nong Mint’s body has been released by the authorities, her funeral will be held at Wat Tha Ruea in Srisoonthorn.

President of Phuket Rajabhat University, Hiran Prasarnkarn, earlier today insisted that the death had nothing to do with a hazing ritual. She collapsed during a warm-up run for cheerleading practice, reported the Bangkok Post.

The university had expressed its deepest condolences to the family, he said.

However, Mr Hiran did not explain whether or not the students chosen to perform the laps as a warm-up were only the first-year students joining the cheerleading squad.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket ’hazing’ death? Cops ’botched’ Boss Red Bull report! Tourists back Oct. 1! || August 21
Three Business Models With a Low Barrier to Entry
Phuket beach cleanup nets 1.5 tonnes of trash
Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1
Student, 20, dies in Phuket cheerleading ‘hazing’
Cabinet approves new driving licence rules for big bikes
Protection offered to key witness in Boss case
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Surviving freak truck fire! Phuket water plans stall? 9 arrested over Thailand protests! || August 20
Truck driver survives electric shock, set alight after steel structure load hits overhead power lines
Scores turn out for Phuket Job Fair
Tsunami evacuation drill to be held in Kamala
Electricity outage to affect Srisoonthorn
Police ‘botched Boss report’
Phuket victims hold curse ritual for village molester
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat stimulus perks? Students protest continue! Emergency extension likely? || August 19

 

Phuket community
Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

Patong is the worst representation of Phuket! Of course you want to promote that area over the more...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

..being closed until there is a vaccine.Actually you give a damn about those who suffer now because ...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

"...than there are no holidays in countries of tourists anyway" What ? Kurt,since when are...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

I'm sick of this. Wake up! I'm housing thai people who have no money, no food and nowhere to...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

Pathetic. I know you're trying to do the right thing but you're not. Either open up and de...(Read More)

Student, 20, dies in Phuket cheerleading ‘hazing’

So now we know, the value of a 20 year old intelligent, passionate female university student in Tha...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

Already serving the same dish for weeks now. First the island is a ghost town 95% of tourist busine...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 1.5 tonnes of trash

About time fishing boats will be inspected on number of fishing nets before departure., and net coun...(Read More)

State of emergency likely to be extended

R2 you forgot to mention it could have been caught whilst in transit - which has occurred numerous t...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

For quite while now one after another BKK Official + cohort is visiting Phuket. What is their secret...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
M Beach Club Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 