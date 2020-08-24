Kata Rocks
Friend reveals timeline of Nong Mint’s death

Friend reveals timeline of Nong Mint’s death

PHUKET: A friend of 20-year-old student Pornpiphat “Mint” Iaddam, who collapsed and died while running after cheerleading practice session at Phuket Rajabhat University last Wednesday (Aug 19), has come forward to explain the sequence of events leading to Nong Mint’s death.

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 24 August 2020, 12:55PM

Nong Mint. Photo: Pornpiphat Iaddam / Facebook

Phuket MP Sutha Pratheep Na Thalang speaks with Nong Mint’s family at their home in Koh Kaew yesterday (Aug 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket MP Sutha Pratheep Na Thalang speaks with Nong Mint’s family at their home in Koh Kaew yesterday (Aug 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The friend, who asked not to be named, explained yesterday (Aug 23) That the cheerleading practice started at around 5pm. Eleven first-year students were among them, including Nong Mint.

On that day, a senior student taught new dance movements. However, it was made clear that if any of the 11 “freshmen” made wrong movements during the rehearsal, that all 11 freshmen would have to run laps around the parking lot, the friend said.

The friend did not make it clear whether the same rule applied to any non-first-year students.

“During the practice, Nong Mint and the other first-year students made a lot of mistakes and were ordered to run eight laps [of the parking lot], which was around 100 metres per lap,” the friend said. 

“Before having to run the laps, starting at 7pm, senior students gave them a break to rest first. Nong Mint was exhausted, but she did not take a rest,” the friend added.

By about 7:20pm, the first-year students were on their seventh lap, and Nong Mint collapsed to the ground and started to convulse, the friend said.

“Senior students and friends quickly called the emergency number 1669, and the rescue workers told them to give her first aid until they arrived. While waiting for the rescue workers to come, Nong Mint’s condition became worse, so friends took her to Vachira Phuket Hospital by motorbike, with a a friend sitting behind her,” the friend explained.

“After they arrived at the hospital, the friend called Nong Mint’s family. Shortly after that, a doctor came out and told them that Nong Mint had died.”

Lt Col Chana Sutthimas of the Phuket City Police, who is leading the investigation into Nong Mint’s death, said police had already interviewed many people regarding the young student’s death.

However, he emphasised that the investigation was still ongoing.

“Police are also waiting for the results of an in-depth examination of Nong Mint’s body by hospital staff. At this stage, no person has been charged,” Lt Col Chana added 

Phuket MP Sutha Pratheep Na Thalang visited Nong Mint’s family at their home in Koh Kaew yesterday (Aug 23) and promised that all education costs for Nong Mint’s 12-year sister, Thanyaporn “Milk” Iaddam, will be paid for.

The understanding was that after Nong Mint graduated, she would have contributed to the income of the family and help provide financial support for her parents and her sister.

At the home, Mr Sutha spoke to Nong Mint’s mother, Duangjai Songkaew, 43, who remains bed-ridden with grief and has not been able to speak to anyone about Nong Mint since her death.

Meanwhile, Phuket Rajabhat University this morning (Aug 24) issued yet another press release maintaining that the university is not keeping silent on the death.

The university has maintained that Nong Mint’s death was not the result of any form of hazing, which by definition is when any new member of a group is singled out to perform any activity that results in psychological or physical harm and which existing members of the group are not required to perform.

Of note, within 48 hours of Nong Mint’s death the university had already given Nong Mint’s family B100,000 as compensation. The Bangkok Post reported that the money was to pay for medical bills.

