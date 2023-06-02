Zonezi Properties
Interpol fugitive wanted for killing Brit in Phuket surfaces in Norway

PHUKET: Roger Bullman, an international fugitive wanted on an Interpol Red Notice for the murder of British tourist Amiptal Bajaj at a Phuket resort in 2019, has resurfaced in his home country of Norway.

murderhomicidepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 June 2023, 08:56AM

Norwegian Roger Bullman as photographed by Karon Police in 2019. Photo: Karon Police / file

An Interpol Red Notice was issued for Bullman after he absconded without warning from police in Phuket, a fact realised when he failed to present himself in court to face a manslaughter charge for the death of British tourist Amiptal Bajaj at the Centara Grand Resort on Aug 21, 2019.

Bullman, 53 at the time, admitted to choking Mr Bajaj with a restraint hold amid a fight that started over Bullman making too much noise at his hotel room, but he maintained that killing Mr Bajaj was accidental. (See story here.)

Bullmam was released on bail by the Phuket Provincial Court after he was arraigned, despite a formal request by Karon Police to deny him the opportunity to be freed on bail. (See story here.)

Bullman had been on the run in Asia for the past four years, spending much of his time in Vietnam, reports Norway’s TV 2.

He left Thailand on a false passport last Friday (May 26) and landed in Paris, before arriving at Oslo airport just after 11am last Saturday (May 28).

Waiting to welcome him home were friends and family.

The Norwegian appeared tired and depressed, TV 2 reported.

“I’m in bad shape, but I don’t want to elaborate on it. I’m going to see the emergency room. I don’t have anywhere to live either, so maybe they can help me, Bullman said.

“I just want to be with my daughter. I haven’t seen her in four years, so I want to hear how she is,” he added.

As he did when initially charged with murder, Bullman admitted that he strangled and killed Mr Bajaj, but said it was accidental. He had no intention of killing him.

“What happened is tragic… I acted out of necessity as I see it, but it is [what happened],” he said.

Bullman’s lawyer, Farid Bouras of law firm Elden Advokatfirma, told TV 2, “I can confirm that he has been in contact with the police and informed them that he has returned home. He will be questioned when his state of health permits.”

Unni Grøndal, press manager for the Oslo police district, said police were aware of the reports of Bullman’s return in the media and confirmed that police were in dialogue with Bullman’s man’s defense attorney.

“The man has stated via his lawyer that he wants to cooperate with the Norwegian police,” Ms Grøndal said.

If the Norwegian is prosecuted in Thailand, he risks between 10 and 15 years in prison. Prison conditions in Thailand are considered among the worst in the world, reported TV 2.

Bullman now expects his case to be dealt with properly by the Norwegian police, Ms Grøndal said.

“It is likely that the police in Thailand will transfer the case to Norway, so that the case can be investigated here.

“It is up to the Norwegian police how they want to do it through Interpol. Now he is in Norway and we do not extradite citizens to Thailand, so it is Norway that has to correct and look into this case,” she added.

Bullman hopes the police choose not to press charges, but Ms Grøndal was clear that he will be prepared to defend himself in court if necessary.

“It is being investigated as a murder case, where there are questions about emergency guardianship and whether there is so-called subjective guilt. So all those questions will be relevant first for the police, then possibly for a court,” she said.

christysweet | 02 June 2023 - 11:03:35 

I accidentally choked someone to death?   COME ON  !!  Biggest pile of crap  EVER !!

Kurt | 02 June 2023 - 09:51:18 

Thai Immigration is now going to investigateThai Immigration? ( 'that is the way we do it") How foreigners can move in/out Thailand on false passports? At least at BKK  airport one expects  professionals who can intercept false passports.

 

