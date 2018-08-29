THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Hunt for Kamala wastewater dumping heads upstream

PHUKET: Inspections of a beachfront business and two workers’ camps that were issued formal warnings last week for dumping untreated wastewater into a canal at Kamala Beach have been conducted, with officials saying they are not satisfied with the results and will continue to search upstream for other polluters.

tourismpollutionenvironment
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 29 August 2018, 11:55AM

Workers cut a channel through the sand so that the fetid water from the canal could flow into the sea at Kamala Beach on Aug 17. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor / file

Workers cut a channel through the sand so that the fetid water from the canal could flow into the sea at Kamala Beach on Aug 17. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor / file

The formal warnings against the three offenders were issued on Aug 17after the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) received an onslaught of complaints about the canal, which empties into the sea at the northern end of Kamala Beach, turning black and reeking of the foul stench of sewage. (See story here).

The complaints, filed through the Pineapple Eyes community network Line Group, spurred the Kamala OrBorTor and the Kathu District Office to have a backhoe excavate a channel last Friday (Aug 17) so that the fetid water could flow across the sand and empty into the beach water. (See story here).

The beachfront business and the two workers’ camps were given seven days to take whatever steps necessary to cease dumping untreated wastewater into the canal.

Regarding the beachfront business, Kamala OrBorTor Deputy Chief Executive Nopporn Karuna told The Phuket News this morning (Aug 29), “We sent officials to check the beachfront business. I have yet to be informed how the business will solve this problem in the long term, but for now the manager will have a municipal truck empty the restaurant’s septic tanks twice a week.

As for the two workers’ camps, Mr Nopporn explained, “The wastewater tanks at both camps are not sufficient for the number of people living there, which means the tanks overflow and empty into the canal.

QSI International School Phuket

“We have ordered the two companies responsible to install more tanks to prevent this from continuing. Kamala OrBorTor officials will check them this Friday (Aug 31). If they fail to stop polluting the canal, they will face the law,” he said.

Mr Nopporn added that officials will continue to search upstream for other sources of pollution fouling the water in the canal.

“So far our checks on the pipes that empty into the canal have shown that 70-80% of the wastewater dumped into the canal is released from a large entertainment business in the Kamala area. The rest of it comes from some hotels and other sources,” he said.

“We need another week to be sure, but after then we will start taking steps to enforce the law on them,” he said.

“In the meantime, wastewater is still being released into the canal. To counter this, we are preparing to add EM balls to the canal as quickly as possible,” Mr Nopporn said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

BenPendejo | 31 August 2018 - 08:51:50 

Kamala officials clearly don't want to do anything about untreated wastewater discharges to the sea...they just don't care. Finding illegal discharges would take no effort as you can see them everywhere throughout the community. Even the brand new beach club pumps filthy water into the sea right in front of their club! You can use the bathroom at the club, then run out and swim in it...nic...

Kurt | 30 August 2018 - 16:05:23 

There are 'workers camps' at Chalong around Soi Anusorn ( Soi 43, near 7-Inn guest house). All release their waste ( fluid and substantial) freely up to them. It is a building up pollution area, with knowledge of Chalong Orbor Tor.
Even illegalhousing/bar settlement near entrance Chalong harbour estate. With a complete mess around it.

malczx7r | 30 August 2018 - 15:07:25 

They should check the old hotel being renovated at Chalong, soi sukee, it dumps its water into the klong too!

Kurt | 30 August 2018 - 13:59:39 

Large entertainment business in Kamala has elephants, at least 1000 visitors daily, large housing complex for many staff, all categories pee, poe 24 hours a day. It is a bit silly ( corruption) that only 2 worker's camps and 'poor' beach front business are targeted so far. Very discriminatory. Punish the underdog, but avoid the 'influential'. So, never get a clean Kamala beach.

Fascinated | 30 August 2018 - 12:14:39 

Why not name the establishments- its no big secret who they are. I took footage of the beach front one pumping water into the canal last Friday so they are obviously (not) abiding by the instructions.

BenPendejo | 29 August 2018 - 13:04:51 

So officials know that "a large entertainment business" is a major discharger, yet they do nothing. And nasty to think that the only "beachfront business" has been draining their septic tanks into the canal, and only now will they start having a municipal truck empty the restaurant’s septic tanks twice a week. And thanks for letting that s#!> water drain to the sea...good ...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Central Phuket pledges to ban free plastic bags
Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Maya Bay coming back to life, says marine expert
Army steps in to clean Surin Beach, police helicopter landing ‘for convenience’
Tri Trang Beach corals survive Patong Bay wastewater onslaught
Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton
Foul stench of sewage in black-water canal spurs Phuket hotel wastewater inspections
New initiative against single-use plastics at Thailand’s national parks welcomed by TAT
Phuket tourism spotlight turns to green for Southeast Asia’s biggest sustainable tourism event
Phuket hotels team up with US Embassy to eliminate single-use plastics
Phuket Governor leads big clean to honour King
Cleaning the ‘sacred lake’
Dutch Ambassador raises Phuket road safety concerns
All Clear: Maya Bay ‘zero tolerance’ protection kicks into force with immediate effects
Overnight stays banned on Similan from October

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 