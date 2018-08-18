PHUKET: Outcry by local residents has spurred Phuket officials into dredging a canal in Kamala, on Phuket’s west coast, that has turned stagnant with the black water reeking of the foul stench of sewage so it can flow freely into the sea.

tourismpollutionenvironmentnatural-resourcesconstruction

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 August 2018, 01:23PM

The water in the canal has turned black and reeks of sewage. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

The water in the canal has turned black and reeks of sewage. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Tourists look on as workers clear the sand so that the filthy black water, reeking of sewage, can flow freely into the sea. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Tourists look on as workers clear the sand so that the filthy black water, reeking of sewage, can flow freely into the sea. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Tourists look on as workers clear the sand so that the filthy black water, reeking of sewage, can flow freely into the sea. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Work began on clearing the canal, which empties directly onto Kamala Beach, yesterday (Aug 17) after the Phuket Provincial Office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) and Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) received a slew of complaints through the ‘Pineapple Eyes’ community Line Group.

The group acts a community watchdog for atrocious acts of pollution across the island. (See here.)

An officer at the Phuket MNRE office, who asked not to be named, told The Phuket News yesterday, “We started the dredging from 2pm. The water in the canal stinks because there is nowhere for the water to go.”

The officer said the work was being carried out in co-ordination with the Kamala OrBorTor and the Kathu District Office.

Kamala OrBorTor Deputy Chief Executive Nopporn Karuna told The Phuket News that previous attempts to clear the filthy canal had been made, but failed due to the heavy weather Phuket has been experiencing over the past two weeks due to the onslaught of the southwest monsoon.

“We started to dredge the sewage out of canal on Aug 10, but we could not continue because of the weather. The monsoon season hit on that date,” he said.

Mr Nopporn blamed businesses in the area for the foul condition of the water.

“We are planing to inspect suspicious hotels in the area from Monday (Aug 21),” he said.

Kathu District Chief Somprad Prabsongkram concurred.

“We are not sure where the dirty water came from, but we will have officials inspect the wastewater from hotels in the area,” he told The Phuket News.