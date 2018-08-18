THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Foul stench of sewage in black-water canal spurs Phuket hotel wastewater inspections

PHUKET: Outcry by local residents has spurred Phuket officials into dredging a canal in Kamala, on Phuket’s west coast, that has turned stagnant with the black water reeking of the foul stench of sewage so it can flow freely into the sea.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 August 2018, 01:23PM

Tourists look on as workers clear the sand so that the filthy black water, reeking of sewage, can flow freely into the sea. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

The water in the canal has turned black and reeks of sewage. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Work began on clearing the canal, which empties directly onto Kamala Beach, yesterday (Aug 17) after the Phuket Provincial Office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) and Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) received a slew of complaints through the ‘Pineapple Eyes’ community Line Group.

The group acts a community watchdog for atrocious acts of pollution across the island. (See here.)

An officer at the Phuket MNRE office, who asked not to be named, told The Phuket News yesterday, “We started the dredging from 2pm. The water in the canal stinks because there is nowhere for the water to go.”

The officer said the work was being carried out in co-ordination with the Kamala OrBorTor and the Kathu District Office.

Kamala OrBorTor Deputy Chief Executive Nopporn Karuna told The Phuket News that previous attempts to clear the filthy canal had been made, but failed due to the heavy weather Phuket has been experiencing over the past two weeks due to the onslaught of the southwest monsoon.

Central Phuket

“We started to dredge the sewage out of canal on Aug 10, but we could not continue because of the weather. The monsoon season hit on that date,” he said.

Mr Nopporn blamed businesses in the area for the foul condition of the water.

“We are planing to inspect suspicious hotels in the area from Monday (Aug 21),” he said.

Kathu District Chief Somprad Prabsongkram concurred.

“We are not sure where the dirty water came from, but we will have officials inspect the wastewater from hotels in the area,” he told The Phuket News.

 

 

Christy Sweet | 26 August 2018 - 15:29:13 

  I consider people who marry for money to be prostitutes and nothing wrong with it,  if both parties are aware of the arrangement, of course.
  I don't need to  go anywhere to know Thailand sells sex, and sex sells Thailand.  I call it tw*tland, but  am aware plenty of guys  are here for the katoeys.

DeKaaskopp | 26 August 2018 - 14:34:00 

Instead of spilling her fictitious numbers of sex tourists here,why doesn't Mrs C.S. go to Patong to see by herself all this empty bars now.How can this be possible  if there are still so many tourists coming to Phuket and mostly of them sex-tourists as she always say?

malczx7r | 26 August 2018 - 13:24:41 

Well based on that assumption, any woman who marries a guy and has sex and doesn't work for a living is a prostitute! Nice!

Christy Sweet | 26 August 2018 - 08:15:19 

I'd like to see that sex tourism poll or study to support a  claim it's only 5%.  Canvasser to foreigner-"Excuse me,  have  you traveled  here to get cheap sex?"  
I do include sexpats seeking  personal body servant wifeys in my assessments. Just because the gig is permanent does not make it  any less of a prostitution agreement.

Fascinated | 24 August 2018 - 23:23:23 

No need to wonder who is responsible- took me thirty seconds yesterday- unfortunately I can't post pics or vid here.

Winfield | 23 August 2018 - 18:12:25 

Totally incorrect comment by C Sweet. Sex tourism now accounts for less than 5% of incoming tourism to Phuket. And the supply of young prostitutes has 'fallen off a cliff' to say the least. The good old days are over in this regard. So is our once great beach culture. Latex shopping and Starbucks are the new order. Phuket is already now a tacky boring mainstream horrible tourist destinatio...

Christy Sweet | 21 August 2018 - 10:26:29 

No need for Thai authorities  to actually deal with - well anything, really- when prostitutes are so young and cheap. They know the legions of  males desperate for sex will still visit the nation. Thanks guys.

BenPendejo | 20 August 2018 - 10:45:12 

I have long held that Kamala is one of the filthiest bays in Phuket. The south khlong fouls the sea constantly, as does the middle khlong. Now, with the ridiculous amount of development in the north end, all khlongs will be full sewer pipes, as there is NO wastewater treatment in the entire town...just unbridled development. Kamala Bay is a big municipal toilet.

Doneit | 19 August 2018 - 14:42:57 

“We are planing to inspect suspicious hotels in the area from Monday (Aug 21),” he said.
Will never happen and will be swept under the carpet just like many other things.

Timothy | 19 August 2018 - 09:00:40 

Once again their "solution" is let it flow more freely into the sea. The guys says it stinks because it has nowhere to go. No. It stinks because it is full of untreated human waste!

vegasbaby | 18 August 2018 - 18:51:32 

How many times can one be surprised that sewage stinks and flows to the sea untreated, when 50% of the guesthouses and hotels are not connected to any sewage system?

Xonax | 18 August 2018 - 16:36:59 

Disgusting pollution of the beach and ocean!  Why build a canal, where there is nowhere for the water to go?  Can´t they suck the water out to cleanse it, or are the water cleansing facilities still missing in Phuket?

Aj Raymond RITCHIE | 18 August 2018 - 16:03:40 

I just love this.  And then they will wonder why the tourists do not like the beach very much.  What they need is a decent drainage system for all Phuket beaches.
Microbiologically "black water" is very interesting and most of the bad smell is due to photosynthetic bacteria that I happen to work on.

Discover Thainess | 18 August 2018 - 15:17:56 

So now everyone can swim in the raw sewage rather than just smell it. Excellent achievement, well done.

Kurt | 18 August 2018 - 13:58:06 

So, instead of to tackle the pollution problems that exist so many years, 'officials' do not know better to do than to dredge and give it over, over and over free passage to the beach and sea environment. What kind of officials are that? So many years now 'planning to inspect the hotels'. What a bunch of ..... Sure they know where the .... comes from

