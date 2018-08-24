THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Kamala beachfront business, workers’ camps warned over illegal wastewater dumping

PHUKET: One beachfront business and two worker’s camps have been issued formal warnings over illegally releasing untreated wastewater into a canal in Kamala, officials confirmed today (Aug 24).


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 24 August 2018, 12:33PM

The black, fetid canal before the sand was excavated to allow it to empty onto Kamla Beach last week. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

The issue came to a head last week when the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) received an onslaught of complaints about the canal, which empties into the sea at the northern end of Kamala Beach, turning black and reeking of the foul stench of sewage.

The complaints, filed through the Pineapple Eyes community network Line Group, spurred the Kamala OrBorTor and the Kathu District Office to have a backhoe excavate a channel last Friday (Aug 17) so that the fetid water could flow across the sand and into the beach water. (See story here).

“We found three major sources that release untreated wastewater into the canal. One is a beachfront business beside the canal, the other two are workers’ camps further upstream,” Kamala OrBorTor Deputy Chief Executive Nopporn Karuna told The Phuket News this morning (Aug 24),

“The business released sewage into the canal because of it doesn’t have a completed wastewater-treatment system yet,” he said.

“The two workers’’ camps nearby released used wastewater without using grease traps,” he added.

The business and the company representatives responsible for maintaining the workers’ camps have been issued formal warnings giving them seven days from Aug 17 to fix the problems,” Mr Nopporn explained.

“They have not been charged yet, but they will be punished if we find out that this continues. There will have no more excuses to give us again,” he said.

“Failure to rectify the problems will see the Kamala OrBorTor order the three companies involved to shut down any activities at the three sites until the wastewater issue has been improved in accordance with municipal law,” Mr Nopporn added.

“We will return to inspect the wastewater released at these three sites next week,” he said.

“We are looking forward to a positive result to our warnings, but we will go to inspect the wastewater they are releasing next week and test it through chemical analysis to ensure it complies with environmental regulations,” Mr Nopporn said.

 

 

vegasbaby | 26 August 2018 - 20:24:40 

This is exactly the same problem that led the president of Philippines to shout down the resort island of Boracay to rebuild the tourism infrastructure and sewage treatment systems.  This is the path for Phuket unless real changes are made.

Christy Sweet | 26 August 2018 - 08:01:30 

Please do something about the camp  on Layan Soi 7,  It even diverted a water way While  a building was removed recently  there are still hundreds of workers   crapping  into the Layan wetlands

BenPendejo | 25 August 2018 - 19:05:18 

Disgusting Kamala. The only reason that all of Kamala isn't under investigation is because the water doesn't back up in the khlongs, so the fetid sewage flows straight out to the ocean with every tidal change. The entire town is without sewage treatment of any kind. Anyone can go back into the community and see for themselves. Kamala Bay is a cesspool, and the OrBorTor doesn't care one...

Kurt | 24 August 2018 - 17:35:57 

Very clever, just blame the 'underdog' locations ( foreign workers camps).
Now officials don't feel any longer the obligation   to check the hotels as they told the press last week.
No further difficult and problematic situations to face with influential people. Investigation finished.
And the pollution will continue.

Foot | 24 August 2018 - 16:46:32 

Who are the 3 companies who are doing this?  They knew of the law and did it anyway.
Shut them down immediately.

