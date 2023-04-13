Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes

Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew chaired a meeting yesterday (Apr 12) to focus on the problem of rental operators renting out motorbikes to tourists who end up killed or maimed in motorbike accidents while on holiday in Phuket.

tourismSafetyaccidentsdeath
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 April 2023, 10:00AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The aim of the meeting was to expedite efforts to resolve the problem, especially concerning motorbike operators renting out motorbikes to tourists after an increase in accidents, said an official report of the meeting.

Present for the meeting were Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, and Udomporn Kan, Head of Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket),. together with heads of relevant government agencies, said the report.

At the meeting representatives from the Prince of Songkla University, Phuket campus presented statistics showing that road accidents in Phuket involving tourists were “ quite high”, with tourists increasingly involved in accidents where the tourists were injured or killed.

Governor Narong said that the meeting discussed this time. to listen to opinions of relevant government agencies whether in the provincial transport, police, public health, disaster prevention and mitigation And other agencies to find solutions to the problem of road accidents that have become increasingly statistically, 

As of the time of the meeting (yesterday, Apr 12), in the previous two days four people, tourists among them, had died in road accidents, with motorbikes being the most common vehicle involved.

AXA Insurance PCL

Of note, only earlier yesterday morning Phuket officials, namely from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), reported zero deaths in Phuket from road accidents during the first day of the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road and water safety campaign yesterday (Apr 11).

While feedback and opinions from those present were heard yesterday, the only result of the meeting was the same action that officials are already supposed to be taking: ensuring that rental operators do not rent vehicles out to tourists who do not have the correct licence.

People renting motorbikes without the correct licence were “unskilled, causing the accident”, said the report of the meeting.

“The province must have a way to solve problems by enforcing the law. Tourists who rent vehicles from rental operators must have a driver’s license, etc,” the report said.

“The province will set up a committee to come up with an action plan to solve the problem to see concrete results and be able to reduce accidents for both tourists and local residents,” the report concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 13 April 2023 - 10:42:51 

the problem it threefold- the 'but I'm on holiday' syndrome, people who think that the bikes are toys, and a complete ignorance of how dangerous the roads here are. Add in the fact that a lot of people who visit are used to driving on the other side of the road and its a recipe for disaster. One notices it with pedestrians as well- they often look the wrong way before stepping into the...

PlasticJim | 13 April 2023 - 10:32:42 

What is problem??? If tourist are threaten by government using "wrong taxi app" these greedy rental shops should take responsibility renting bike to people who are not fit  or legal for roads. But we all know who give officals thicker envelopes.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Zelensky denounces Russian ‘beasts’ over beheading video
Alleged ‘hacker’ surrenders to CCIB
Officials call for safety as water fights get underway
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket set for wet Songkran after 3 years! Police chief transferred amid manhunt || April 12
PLTO threatens tourists with court duty if caught using ‘illegal’ taxis
Government offices to close for five-day Songkran
Officials report zero deaths in Phuket for Day 1 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Wichit Municipality honours the elderly for Songkran
Governor ushers in Songkran with water blessing ceremony
Police chief transferred as murders manhunt continues
International anger as air strikes kill dozens in Myanmar
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No bids for Patong Tunnel project yet, Fugitive murderer arrested but 1 still at-large || April 11
More fanfare as Phuket ‘Seven Days’ campaign announced
Baan & Beyond assures no danger as second cracked pylon found
Ghostriding motorcyclist killed, struck head-on by car

 

Phuket community
Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes

the problem it threefold- the 'but I'm on holiday' syndrome, people who think that the b...(Read More)

Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes

What is problem??? If tourist are threaten by government using "wrong taxi app" these gree...(Read More)

Officials call for safety as water fights get underway

Ye Ol' Ejaculation by Proxy Fest. I strongly suggest to tourists that you stay off scooters ne...(Read More)

Phi Phi Island entry fees surge with e-ticketing

Another shameless discriminating tourist scamming about park entrance fees! Later this year on top ...(Read More)

PLTO threatens tourists with court duty if caught using ‘illegal’ taxis

A new something is born to extort money from tourists. Suggestion: Phuket island should offer arrivi...(Read More)

PLTO threatens tourists with court duty if caught using ‘illegal’ taxis

Almost daily a Official drums on believe that Phuket is a ...World class tourist destination. They d...(Read More)

PLTO threatens tourists with court duty if caught using ‘illegal’ taxis

The best thing that the Governor can do for Phuket is so sack this moron before he totally destroys ...(Read More)

PLTO threatens tourists with court duty if caught using ‘illegal’ taxis

Shows just how clueless this jumped up official really is. Phuket is a world class tourist city??!! ...(Read More)

Ghostriding motorcyclist killed, struck head-on by car

I forgot to say that was the official response from the police....(Read More)

Ghostriding motorcyclist killed, struck head-on by car

A few years ago, if this kind of accident happened, the driver of the car would have been held respo...(Read More)

 

Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Pacific Prime Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket

 