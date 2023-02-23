Pro Property Partners
Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

PHUKET: Phuket officials are proposing a standard agreement for motorbike rental operators to use to ensure that legal basics are covered when renting motorbikes to tourists, such as the tourist having the correct driver’s licence to operate the motorbike and that the motorbike itself is covered by the compulsory accident insurance.

tourism transport Safety patong police
By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 February 2023, 11:35AM

The standard agreement was proposed at a meeting held at the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket) at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 22).

This meeting was called following “a large group of foreigners renting motorcycles for use in tourism in the Phuket area and frequent accidents affecting the tourism of the province,” said an official report of the meeting.

Present at the meeting were police, disaster and safety officials and officers from other relevant agencies, including the new Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, Lertchai Wangtrakuldee.

More specifically, but not mentioned in the report, was the mass motorbike rally by mostly French nationals that overwhelmed the streets of Patong earlier this month.

Following mass arrests after the motorbike rally, the issue was raised by police in talks with the French honorary consul on the island.

Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilbadee pointed out to the French consul that the rental operators found guilty of hiring  motorbikes to people without a valid licence have been charged with a B1,000 fine as they are responsible for ensuring the correct and legal documentation is in place.

Similarly, anyone found guilty of renting a vehicle without the correct licence would also face a fine of B1,000, Col Sujin added.

The standard agreement proposed at the meeting yesterday was described as “control guidelines to organise motorcycles for rent in the Phuket area to be orderly and legal”.

“Since there is no [single] law to directly control the vehicle rentals, the meeting has discussed for all government agencies to integrate relevant law information into enforcement,” said the official report.

Attendees at the meeting suggested that vehicle rental operators use a standard agreement that was “clear and correct”, and available in at least three languages: Thai, English and Chinese.

Under the agreement, tourists renting vehicles must strictly follow the traffic rules, said the report.

All cars and motorbikes rented must also be covered by the compulsory insurance required by law so that every vehicle rented has insurance coverage in the event of an accident that results in injury and death, the report added.

Capricornball | 23 February 2023 - 16:29:04 

Oh jeez, here we go again with more incompetent officials creating a new ambiguous  "standard agreement" that is reliant on the police to enforce it (555). I see the BIBs continuing to fleece tourists while turning their backs on the REAL source of the problem, the rental companies. What is needed is a new police force that will enforce the existing laws (555). THAT would work.

maverick | 23 February 2023 - 14:27:15 

How will they enforce this - for the motorbike rental companies supporting this is like turkeys voting for Christmas 90% of tourists have no idea about needing an IDP unless they are returnees - a home license in English should be acceptable as it is for cars and used to be for scooters providing it’s a bike and car license

SEC2 | 23 February 2023 - 13:59:23 

It would be interesting to see the Phuket statistics on how many tourists get into motorcycle accidents and how many die every week. I see  many tourists bandaged from head to toe every day. Someone is making money, and I think it is the hospitals. Are these  accident statistics available?

 

