Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

PHUKET: Phuket officials are proposing a standard agreement for motorbike rental operators to use to ensure that legal basics are covered when renting motorbikes to tourists, such as the tourist having the correct driver’s licence to operate the motorbike and that the motorbike itself is covered by the compulsory accident insurance.

tourismtransportSafetypatongpolice

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 February 2023, 11:35AM

The standard agreement was proposed at a meeting held at the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket) at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 22).

This meeting was called following “a large group of foreigners renting motorcycles for use in tourism in the Phuket area and frequent accidents affecting the tourism of the province,” said an official report of the meeting.

Present at the meeting were police, disaster and safety officials and officers from other relevant agencies, including the new Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, Lertchai Wangtrakuldee.

More specifically, but not mentioned in the report, was the mass motorbike rally by mostly French nationals that overwhelmed the streets of Patong earlier this month.

Following mass arrests after the motorbike rally, the issue was raised by police in talks with the French honorary consul on the island.

Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilbadee pointed out to the French consul that the rental operators found guilty of hiring motorbikes to people without a valid licence have been charged with a B1,000 fine as they are responsible for ensuring the correct and legal documentation is in place.

Similarly, anyone found guilty of renting a vehicle without the correct licence would also face a fine of B1,000, Col Sujin added.

The standard agreement proposed at the meeting yesterday was described as “control guidelines to organise motorcycles for rent in the Phuket area to be orderly and legal”.

“Since there is no [single] law to directly control the vehicle rentals, the meeting has discussed for all government agencies to integrate relevant law information into enforcement,” said the official report.

Attendees at the meeting suggested that vehicle rental operators use a standard agreement that was “clear and correct”, and available in at least three languages: Thai, English and Chinese.

Under the agreement, tourists renting vehicles must strictly follow the traffic rules, said the report.

All cars and motorbikes rented must also be covered by the compulsory insurance required by law so that every vehicle rented has insurance coverage in the event of an accident that results in injury and death, the report added.