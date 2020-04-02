Kata Rocks
Germans lift off from Phuket ahead of airport shutdown

PHUKET: About 250 people departed Phuket this morning on a special flight organised to take German nationals home on board Condor Airlines flight DE8759, which lifted off at 10:10am.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 April 2020, 11:21AM

Check-in took two hours before the flight lifted off at 10:10am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Check-in took two hours before the flight lifted off at 10:10am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Early birds started arriving at the airport just after 6am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Early birds started arriving at the airport just after 6am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo said that people wanting to board the flight started queuing up at the check-in counters at 6:20am.
 
German embassy staff and airline staff checked travel documents and provided passenger information before check-in opened at 7:10am. Check-in staff took two hours to clear all passengers boarding the flight, Mr Thanee said.

Phuket airport will close from 00:01am on April 10 and remain closed through to April 30, as the island enters its final stage of lockdown, with no unauthorised persons allowed into or out of Phuket.

The airport closure was confirmed by Airports of Thailand (AoT) management atthe airport on Monday (Mar 30). (See story here.)

The announcement of the closure of the airport also follows the bridges onto and off the island being locked down as of midnight last night, along with all boats and piers no longer allowed to permit entry except for emergency vehicles and vessels, and vehicles and boats delivering essential consumer goods and medical equipment and supplies. (See stories here and here.)

Kurt | 02 April 2020 - 11:41:38 

3000 minus 250. So 2750 more tourists to go in evacuation out of Phuket. Still 8 days to go for it.  If Phuket airport lockdown on 10th. First see, than believe. Bridges lockdown muscle talk didn't work out.

CaptainJack69 | 02 April 2020 - 11:36:41 

Most nations seem to be organizing such flights. A flight for British nationals will leave tonight (2nd) at about 11:30pm heading for Zurich. It's the last days of Rome I tell you.

