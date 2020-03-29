THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket bridges and ports closed

Phuket bridges and ports closed

PHUKET: All bridges onto and off the island will be closed to all traffic except emergency service vehicles and trucks delivering goods, and all ports and piers will be closed to general traffic, at midnight tonight (00:01am, Mar 30).

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtransport
By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 March 2020, 09:06PM

Only rescue vehicles and trucks delivering essential supplies will be allowed onto the island while the bridges onto and off Phuket are closed. Photo: Wanlop Boonjan

Only rescue vehicles and trucks delivering essential supplies will be allowed onto the island while the bridges onto and off Phuket are closed. Photo: Wanlop Boonjan

The move comes in the latest order by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The order, dated today (Mar 29), was issued publicly at 7:08pm. (Click here.)

No vehicles will be permitted across the bridges except rescue services and ambulances and those engaged in delivering the following:

  • gas and petrol
  • construction materials
  • medical equipment and supplies
  • parcel and mail delivery
  • all forms of printed media

All drivers must follow officials instructions or face legal action for breach of the Emergency Decree Act, the order warned

All ports and piers on the island also will be closed to all passenger boats arriving or departing.

QSI International School Phuket

Specifically no boats will be permitted international departure or arrival except boats delivering supplies and consumer goods. The crews on any boats that are allowed to make port will not be allowed to disembark.

No boats will be allowed to arrive from or depart to other provinces, other than boats delivering supplies and consumer goods, construction materials or medical equipment and supplies.

Rescue boats and all boats performing emergency services and all boats performing official duties are also exempted.

The closure of the bridges and piers will remain in effect until April 30, or later if needed, the order explained.

Special permission may be granted for persons including embassy and consular officials and Thai government officers to enter the province, but only if they present a medical certificate confirming they have not been infected with COVID-19. The medical certificate must have been issued no more than 72 hours before their arrival, the order noted.

Phuket community
Lack of social distancing causing spread, says government

"...people have not complied with measures..." Duh, this is the result of growing up in a...(Read More)

Lack of social distancing causing spread, says government

There were at least 200 people crammed together at Phuket Immigration everyday last week. Surely the...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

Beach closed but what about access to the get out in the ocean? On another note went for some shoppi...(Read More)

Lack of social distancing causing spread, says government

all these measures are too late, this government should have introduced these measures at least 6 we...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

2 Week beach closure only? When Government orders beach closures among the many different time perio...(Read More)

Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

Authorities will not admit that the possible patients zero for these infections in Phuket are the 2 ...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver

There are russians in Chalong, Rawai who work. At home, do their work cyber wise. Their wives have c...(Read More)

Phuket Governor extends ‘voluntary street curfew’, warns of strict enforcement

Ok, pleasant to know that at 3 am the Corona Covid-19 virus starts to rest/sleep. ( until what time?...(Read More)

Thailand records another COVID-19 death, 109 new cases, 1,245 total

Nice photo of a health official. Not using his mask, no cloves. He can infect the people he suppose ...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

Can truck loads of Myanmar workers carry on travelling around Phuket and continue working?...(Read More)

 

