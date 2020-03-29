Phuket bridges and ports closed

PHUKET: All bridges onto and off the island will be closed to all traffic except emergency service vehicles and trucks delivering goods, and all ports and piers will be closed to general traffic, at midnight tonight (00:01am, Mar 30).

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtransport

By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 March 2020, 09:06PM

Only rescue vehicles and trucks delivering essential supplies will be allowed onto the island while the bridges onto and off Phuket are closed. Photo: Wanlop Boonjan

The move comes in the latest order by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The order, dated today (Mar 29), was issued publicly at 7:08pm. (Click here.)

No vehicles will be permitted across the bridges except rescue services and ambulances and those engaged in delivering the following:

gas and petrol

construction materials

medical equipment and supplies

parcel and mail delivery

all forms of printed media

All drivers must follow officials instructions or face legal action for breach of the Emergency Decree Act, the order warned

All ports and piers on the island also will be closed to all passenger boats arriving or departing.

Specifically no boats will be permitted international departure or arrival except boats delivering supplies and consumer goods. The crews on any boats that are allowed to make port will not be allowed to disembark.

No boats will be allowed to arrive from or depart to other provinces, other than boats delivering supplies and consumer goods, construction materials or medical equipment and supplies.

Rescue boats and all boats performing emergency services and all boats performing official duties are also exempted.

The closure of the bridges and piers will remain in effect until April 30, or later if needed, the order explained.

Special permission may be granted for persons including embassy and consular officials and Thai government officers to enter the province, but only if they present a medical certificate confirming they have not been infected with COVID-19. The medical certificate must have been issued no more than 72 hours before their arrival, the order noted.