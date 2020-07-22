Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fugitive arrested for Phuket shooting death of girl, 17

Fugitive arrested for Phuket shooting death of girl, 17

PHUKET: A Thai man in Phang Nga has been arrested for his role in a gun attack that killed a 17-year-old girl and left her boyfriend with serious injuries in Tambon Thepkrasattri, central Phuket, more than two years ago.

murderdeathviolencecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 22 July 2020, 03:12PM

Suriya Insatorn, 18 at the time, was arrested within days of the shooting in late December 2017. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

Suriya Insatorn, 18 at the time, was arrested within days of the shooting in late December 2017. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

Raomut Tumwong, 17 at the time, survived the shooting attack despite being shot in the neck. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

Raomut Tumwong, 17 at the time, survived the shooting attack despite being shot in the neck. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

« »

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket confirmed that police arrested Adisorn ‘Ya’ Chansin, 22, at his rented room in Ban Koh Kiem village in Tambon Bang Toei, Mueang Phang Nga District, at 10:30am yesterday (July 20).

The arrest was conducted in a joint operation by Region 8 Police Investigation Division, Thalang Police, and Phang Nga Town Police, Lt Col Anukul said.

Adisorn was wanted under arrest warrant no. 748/2560, issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Dec 24, 2017. Adisorn was brought back to Phuket where he was taken to Thalang Police Station for processing, he added.

Under the warrant, Adisorn was wanted for his role in the shooting attack on Panilada Kongkapan and her boyfriend, Raomut Tumwong, both 17.

The couple were riding a motorbike on Soi Ban Tao Satarana Pai in Baan Pa Krong Cheep, Tambon Thepkrasattri, at about 11:30pm on Dec 22, 2017 when they were fired upon.

Panilada was shot under the chin and died from her injuries, while Raomut suffered serious injuries after he was shot in the neck.

Thanyapura Health 360

Within days 18-year-old Phuket native Suriya “Hack” Insatorn was arrested for the shootings, and presented to the press at Phuket Provincial Police Station on Christmas morning (Dec 25, 2017).

Suriya named Adisorn as his accomplice.

“During questioning, Adisorn told police that he did not know that Suriya was carrying a rifle, but he admitted that the two waited for the couple in a rubber plantation,” Lt Col Anukul said.

“Adisorn said that he and Suriya were waiting for Roamut, in order to talk and end their conflict, but Suriya shot them while they were riding out of the soi,” he added.

“After they saw Panilada and Raomut fall to the ground, the pair fled the scene. Adisorn went to his father’s house and then fled to Phang Nga,” Lt Col Anukul reported. 

Lt Col Anukul confirmed that Adisorn was presented to Phuket Provincial Court yesterday (July 21), and formally charged with the same charges pressed against Surya: premeditated murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a weapon in public without necessary reason.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cabinet approves visa amnesty extension, but Immigration removes announcement
State of emergency extended
Governor takes Phuket’s water woes to the Cabinet
Chinese COVID-19 vaccine starts final tests in Brazil
CCSA asked to extend emergency by a month
Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief
Phuket Tourist Association tells hotels not to raise prices; be honest in marketing
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Amnesty extension ’very likely’! Hospital savages caught? || July 21
COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok
Phuket offices to close for King’s birthday long weekend
Tesco bypass to be unaffected by Samkong power outage
Health chiefs fully prepared for any virus reemergence
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand protests call on PM to resign! Gang rampage? || July 17
Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash
Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

I too was charged 900 Baht for 3 letters. (300 Baht each). Asked if could use 1 original and a copy ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

I wait for the time that foreign flights are allowed to touch down on Phuket again. And we can see o...(Read More)

Governor takes Phuket’s water woes to the Cabinet

Maybe they could get the people with private lakes and supplies to advise on water retention- all th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

Phuket's beautiful beaches? Seems the Governor not red PN article of last Monday about the trash...(Read More)

Phuket Tourist Association tells hotels not to raise prices; be honest in marketing

Don't raise prices, be honest. Of course 'we' will be honest, we always are, right? And ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

Hope? Yes, Confidence? No. 800,000 legal, 1 million illegal rooms. Reading 'Loosen the restricti...(Read More)

COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok

What do Australian doctors know about the Thai Covid-19 virus infection situation that we, who are l...(Read More)

COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok

"*** Warning - please do not book an online appointment if you have travelled to any of the fol...(Read More)

COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok

I don't know if Thai testing numbers are true, or false, but I do know that a lot of doctors, in...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

It has always been free. Every time I've been in for one I've told them I hadn't had to ...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 