Fugitive arrested for Phuket shooting death of girl, 17

PHUKET: A Thai man in Phang Nga has been arrested for his role in a gun attack that killed a 17-year-old girl and left her boyfriend with serious injuries in Tambon Thepkrasattri, central Phuket, more than two years ago.

murderdeathviolencecrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 22 July 2020, 03:12PM

Raomut Tumwong, 17 at the time, survived the shooting attack despite being shot in the neck. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

Suriya Insatorn, 18 at the time, was arrested within days of the shooting in late December 2017. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket confirmed that police arrested Adisorn ‘Ya’ Chansin, 22, at his rented room in Ban Koh Kiem village in Tambon Bang Toei, Mueang Phang Nga District, at 10:30am yesterday (July 20).

The arrest was conducted in a joint operation by Region 8 Police Investigation Division, Thalang Police, and Phang Nga Town Police, Lt Col Anukul said.

Adisorn was wanted under arrest warrant no. 748/2560, issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Dec 24, 2017. Adisorn was brought back to Phuket where he was taken to Thalang Police Station for processing, he added.

Under the warrant, Adisorn was wanted for his role in the shooting attack on Panilada Kongkapan and her boyfriend, Raomut Tumwong, both 17.

The couple were riding a motorbike on Soi Ban Tao Satarana Pai in Baan Pa Krong Cheep, Tambon Thepkrasattri, at about 11:30pm on Dec 22, 2017 when they were fired upon.

Panilada was shot under the chin and died from her injuries, while Raomut suffered serious injuries after he was shot in the neck.

Within days 18-year-old Phuket native Suriya “Hack” Insatorn was arrested for the shootings, and presented to the press at Phuket Provincial Police Station on Christmas morning (Dec 25, 2017).

Suriya named Adisorn as his accomplice.

“During questioning, Adisorn told police that he did not know that Suriya was carrying a rifle, but he admitted that the two waited for the couple in a rubber plantation,” Lt Col Anukul said.

“Adisorn said that he and Suriya were waiting for Roamut, in order to talk and end their conflict, but Suriya shot them while they were riding out of the soi,” he added.

“After they saw Panilada and Raomut fall to the ground, the pair fled the scene. Adisorn went to his father’s house and then fled to Phang Nga,” Lt Col Anukul reported.

Lt Col Anukul confirmed that Adisorn was presented to Phuket Provincial Court yesterday (July 21), and formally charged with the same charges pressed against Surya: premeditated murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a weapon in public without necessary reason.