The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

French tourists rescued at Phuket beach

PHUKET: Lifeguards rescued four French women at Surin Beach, Phuket’s west coast, after they were swept away by a flash rip current in a red-flag “no swimming” zone yesterday afternoon (Aug 23).

tourism, weather, accidents, marine,

The Phuket News

Thursday 24 August 2017, 03:12PM

“Surin Beach Lifeguard Captain Sayan Bureerak spotted four swimmers in trouble in a flash rip. This zone was clearly marked with red flags, and lifeguards had been patrolling hourly to remind beach visitors not to swim there,” an eyewitness told The Phuket News today (Aug 24).

“Four female visitors from France did not heed the red flags, and tried to go swimming,” the eyewitness added.

“Surin lifeguards immediately responded. Two of the victims had not gone out too far, and lifeguards were able to direct them back to the safe return area.

“However, two others were unable to return on their own and had to be towed in by lifeguards using rescue tubes.”


The four tourists received assistance on the beach, and were able to walk away after some time to rest and recover from the incident, reported the eyewitness.

He also commented that lifeguards are struggling to keep up at dangerous times during the southwest monsoon season, due to staffing and budgets for Phuket’s lifeguards having been cut over the past two years.

The “flash rip” is a quick-striking and unusually powerful outgoing current. First described in 2010 by local surfer S. A. Martin, “The flash rip is the Phuket cocktail, a deadly mixture of short-period and long-period wave activity unique to the region. This translates to what we see at our Phuket beaches: one minute the swimmer/tourist is standing in waist-deep water, marvelling in the moment at the beauty of Phuket; the next minute they are swept off their feet and carried out to sea.”

On Monday (Aug 21), Phuket Lifeguard Service President Prathaiyuth Chuayuan urged swimmers to obey the red “No Swimming” flags at beaches along Phuket’s west coast.

That warning followed lifeguards closing off a section of Nai Thon Beach on Phuket’s northwest coast due to dangerous surf there.

“Where the flags are placed differs from time to time and day to day. Sometimes the flags will be moved around depending on the waves,” Mr Prathaiyuth explained.

Mr Prathaiyuth also pointed out that many sections of beaches remain safe to swim and have lifeguards on duty.

“Remember to swim between the red-and-yellow flags only,” he urged. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, a Chinese family on holiday in Phuket returned to Nai Thon Beach to thank lifeguards for rescuing the father and two children caught in dangerous surf there on Saturday.

The father, “Mr Doojun”, was revived on shore as his wife and children looked on. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

"i don't complain about everything!" really?? Yep crazy that someone convicted and sentenced so therefore guilty then the lawyer clai...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

I'm glad that the charges have been dropped against Jonathan Head, they were misguided. Thank you PN for your new stance on comments as the consta...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

What a relief for Mr Head. This entire case has been a travesty. The lawyer who brought the charges against him was proven to be guilty in another rul...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

.....and lets not forget about the unfortunate man riding the "big bike". A broken leg and maybe a whole lot worse. As for me, I can envisag...(Read More)

Defamation charges dropped against BBC reporter Jonathan Head

Bad idea PN.It would be more interesting to see how many people would still comment here if they had to give their real names.Guess the thai bashing w...(Read More)

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill

Great decision to allow all those intolerant comments without being personally countered.Not believing in it is one thing,but openly ridicule it?Sure ...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

Finally all those supremacists and wisenheimer can spill their ideology all over this site without getting countered.Great decision PN....(Read More)

Patong residents plea against forced evictions for B6bn tunnel

Thai logic, spend 6bn on a tunnel rather than admit they can't drive to world standards and do something about it....(Read More)

Patong residents plea against forced evictions for B6bn tunnel

Due to the growing unsavoury tone of many comments posted alongside our stories, The Phuket News is now not allowing ANY comments that mention any oth...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.