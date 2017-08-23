PHUKET: Phuket lifeguards have repeated their warning for swimmers to beware dangerous surf along Phuket’s west coast after two Chinese tourists were rescued from drowning at Nai Harn Beach yesterday evening (Aug 22).

Wednesday 23 August 2017, 09:56AM

One of the Chinese tourists rescued from the rip current was taken to hospital to be treated for exhaustion. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service

The Chinese tourists were recovered from the surf at 6:25pm.

“Both of the tourists were caught in a rip current. One of them was exhausted, so we sent him to hospital,” one lifeguard told The Phuket News.

The double-rescue yesterday follows Phuket Lifeguard Service President Prathaiyuth Chuayuan on Monday urging swimmers to obey the red “No Swimming” flags at beaches along Phuket’s west coast.

That warning followed lifeguards closing off a section of Nai Thon Beach on Phuket’s northwest coast due to dangerous surf there.

“Where the flags are placed differs from time to time and day to day. Sometimes the flags will be moved around depending on the waves,” Mr Prathaiyuth explained.

Mr Prathaiyuth also pointed out that many sections of beaches remain safe to swim and have lifeguards on duty.

“Remember to swim between the red-and-yellow flags only,” he urged.

The current rough surf pounding Phuket’s west coast is likely to continue for at least the next few days, Mr Prathaiyuth noted. (See story here.)