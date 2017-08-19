PHUKET: Three Chinese tourists who ignored red flags at Naithon Beach were saved from drowning by lifeguards earlier this afternoon (August 19).

Saturday 19 August 2017, 05:24PM

Three Chinese tourists were saved from drowning earlier today. Photo: Thanapong Kuenun

Lifeguards stationed at Phuket’s popular Naithon Beach were called to help three Chinese tourists at about 2.30 today.

Headman of local Moo 4 village Thanapong Kuenun noticed that an adult and two kids were washed into the sea by huge waves and alerted the lifeguards who rushed into the surf and brought all three back to the beach.

The tourists were later identified as Mr Doojun, 39, and his two children: Zhen Zhe Su, 8, and Chan Ruiying, 9 (all being Chinese nationals).

According to lifeguards, the children were just weak and stressed, while their father was brought back to safety unconscious. CPR was administered on the beach and then a rescue team from Sakoo Municipality rushed Mr Doojun and his children to Thalang Hospital.

“All of them are safe now. Doctors will look after them until they get better,” Deputy Chief of Phuket Lifeguard Service Vitanya Chuayuan confirmed.

Lt Col Bandasak Srilert of Sakoo Police later told The Phuket News that Chinese tourists ignored red flags on the beach.

“They were a family of four on a trip, two children and parents. They went into the surf in a red flag zone,” Lt Col Bandasak said.