Four drug offenders nabbed in Phuket

PHUKET: Police continued their crackdown on illegal drugs with four suspects arrested in three cases in Thalang District and Mueang District during Aug 17-19.

crimedrugspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 20 August 2022, 01:18PM

Four suspects have been charged with with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On Friday (Aug 19), Phuket Provincial Police posted its third report revealing past anti-drug activities across the island. The previous two reports (one, two) were published on July 23 and Aug 12.

Just like before, the arrests were led by Pol Lt. Col. Pichit Thongto, the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner, along with the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner’s Office.

Other high-ranking police officers involved in the raids included Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, commander of Phuket Provincial Police; Pol. Col. Chaikiat Wiriyasathitkul, Deputy Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police; Pol. Col. Bundit Khaosutham, Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police; Pol. Lt. Col. Kiattisak Chanda, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Pol.Lt. Col. Thapanapat Jaturonphan, Deputy Superintendent of the Phuket Provincial Police.

Police reported three cases in which three men and one woman were arrested and over 962 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) and 389 methamphetamine pills (ya ba) seized. No illegal firearms were found this time.

Phuket native Jetsada “Jes” Wongla (28 years old, male) was arrested at a house in Pa Khlok’s Moo 4 village. The man was found in possession of 893.77 g of ya ice and 66 ya ba. Also 11 items of evidence were seized from the suspect, including an MG5 sedan worth about B500,000. Mr Jetsada was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Songtham “Tom” Soiphet (34 years old, male), also from Phuket, was arrested at a rented room in Moo 6 of Kathu. Police seized from him 68.43 g of ya ice and 223 ya ba pills as well as a red Honda Scoopy i motorcycle worth around B30,000. The suspect was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Tiphat “Day” Puttha (34 years old, male) and Nartsamorn “Mod” Kladkaek (35 years old, female) of Rawai and Wichit respectively were arrested together at P&P Apartment on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit. The suspects were found in possession of 100 ya ba pills and charged with conspiring to possess a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Both were taken to Wichit Police Station for prosecution. Five unspecified pieces of evidence were seized.