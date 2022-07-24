Tengoku
18,000 meth pills, ice and firearm seized in drug arrests

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have reported four arrests for drugs across the island in raids that netted more than 18,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), over 100 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 24 July 2022, 11:25AM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police
Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Lt Col Pichit Thongto, Deputy Chief of the Phuket Provincial Police, reported the arrests yesterday (July 23).

Siwakorn ‘Ice’ Chuaymit, 27, was arrested at a house in Tawan Place housing estate in Moo 5 Srisoonthorn after he was found two plastic bags containing in total 100.93g of ya ice.

He was also found in possession of 18,200 ya bah pills separated into 91 bags, ready for distribution.

In placing Siwakorn under arrest, officers seized his Honda MSX motorcycle worth about B35,000 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 mobile phone, a digital scale and a device for consuming ya ice. In total, 10 items of evidence were seized.

Siwakorn was taken to Thalang Police Station charged with illegal possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell and with illegal use of a Category I narcotic.

Saman ‘Ek’ Intharaeng, 41, from Phetchaburi province, was arrested at a house in Moo 2 Pa Khlok after he was found with 67 tablets of ya bah.

He was also found in possession of a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver with its serial number removed and six bullets.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Officers also seized his Samsung Galaxy Note 8 mobile phone, a digital scale and a device for consuming ice.

Saman was taken to Thalang Police Station charged with illegal possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell, illegal use of a Category I narcotic and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Thanaphon ‘Nick’ Saengchan, 24, a resident of Ong Sim Phai Rd in Phuket Town, was arrested at a house in Soi Kingkaew in Rassada after he was found in possession of 50 ya bah tablets packed into five plastic bags. He was also found with 0.57g of ya ice.

Officers seized his Honda MSX motorbike worth about B30,000, his SamsungGalaxy A03 mobile phone and a device for consuming ya ice.

Thanaphon was taken to Phuket Town Police Station and charged with two counts of illegal possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell.

The fourth suspect, Rungsawang ‘Joe’ Kwanthong, 23, a resident of Wichit, was arrested at a house in Soi Nakok in Moo 5, Chalong, after he was found with 10 pills of ya bah.

He was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with illegal possession of and illegal use of a Category I narcotic (two charges).

