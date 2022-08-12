Police nab more drug and firearms offenders

PHUKET: Police continued their drive on tackling illegal drugs and firearms with five further arrests made in the Mueang area between Wednesday (Aug 10) and today.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 12 August 2022, 11:35AM

The arrests were led by Pol Lt. Col. Pichit Thongto, the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner, along with the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner’s Office.

The first case was a Charin “Arm” Innum, 31, who was caught in illegal possession of 1,909 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), a hand-crafted, twin barrel handgun and two separate rounds of ammunition. He was arrested in Karon and taken to Karon police station for prosecution.

Nirand “Nat” Samu Lan Long Sa, 26, was arrested in possession of 15 ya bah pills and a hand made firearm. He was arrested at an address on Chaofa East Rd and taken to Wichit police station for prosecution.

Jirayu “Benz” Datjarit, 23, was apprehended at a rented accommodation in Ratsada with 0.08 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 41 ya bah pills and taken to Phuket Town police station for further action.

Nattapong “Moss” Hansantia, 30, was found in possession of 800 ya bah pills and an alleged stolen motorcycle. He was apprehended in the car park at Ao Chalong Pier and taken to Chalong police station.

Narongchai “Oh” Srisuksai, 30, and 39-year-old Sommai “Mai” Noppakao were caught in possession of 2.52 grams of ya ic, 608 ya bah pills, 30 ecstacy tablets, a revolver 85 rounds of differing ammunition and taken to Kathu Police station for prosecution.

Addition police officers involved in the five raids included Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, commander of Phuket Provincial Police; Pol. Col. Chaikiat Wiriyasathitkul, Deputy Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police; Pol. Col. Bundit Khaosutham, Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police; Pol. Lt. Col. Kiattisak Chanda, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Pol.Lt. Col. Thapanapat Jaturonphan, Deputy Superintendent of the Phuket Provincial Police.