Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police nab more drug and firearms offenders

Police nab more drug and firearms offenders

PHUKET: Police continued their drive on tackling illegal drugs and firearms with five further arrests made in the Mueang area between Wednesday (Aug 10) and today.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 12 August 2022, 11:35AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The arrests were led by Pol Lt. Col. Pichit Thongto, the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner, along with the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner’s Office.

The first case was a Charin “Arm” Innum, 31, who was caught in illegal possession of 1,909 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), a hand-crafted, twin barrel handgun and two separate rounds of ammunition. He was arrested in Karon and taken to Karon police station for prosecution.

Nirand “Nat” Samu Lan Long Sa, 26, was arrested in possession of 15 ya bah pills and a hand made firearm. He was arrested at an address on Chaofa East Rd and taken to Wichit police station for prosecution.

Jirayu “Benz” Datjarit, 23, was apprehended at a rented accommodation in Ratsada with 0.08 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 41 ya bah pills and taken to Phuket Town police station for further action.

Nattapong “Moss” Hansantia, 30, was found in possession of 800 ya bah pills and an alleged stolen motorcycle. He was apprehended in the car park at Ao Chalong Pier and taken to Chalong police station.

Narongchai “Oh” Srisuksai, 30, and 39-year-old Sommai “Mai” Noppakao were caught in possession of 2.52 grams of ya ic, 608 ya bah pills, 30 ecstacy tablets, a revolver 85 rounds of differing ammunition and taken to Kathu Police station for prosecution.

Addition police officers involved in the five raids included Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, commander of Phuket Provincial Police; Pol. Col. Chaikiat Wiriyasathitkul, Deputy Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police; Pol. Col. Bundit Khaosutham, Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Police; Pol. Lt. Col. Kiattisak Chanda, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Pol.Lt. Col. Thapanapat Jaturonphan, Deputy Superintendent of the Phuket Provincial Police.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Most of nation ‘will get COVID by year’s end’
Bangla venues to stage fire evacuation drill
Prices of jasmine flowers skyrocket for Mother’s Day
China’s ex-COVID patients live under ‘dark shadow’ of stigma
500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Inferno pub death toll rises
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket land corruption probe going nowhere, Road improvements, Club fire deaths climb || August 11
Nominations for prestigious teacher’s award now open
Phuket proving successful in combating human trafficking
Phuket mangrove land corruption probe falters
More fire safety checks for Patong night venues
Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city
Nightclub fire deaths rise to 16
Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Questions over Premier’s tenure? Driver’s licence renewals, Brit revived in Phuket || August 10

 

Phuket community
500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

@Kurt First of all I can't see any relation to the article in your comment. And could you plea...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

Mr Rajapaksa, as a fled 'refugee', has according international diplomatic rules not a valid ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

@Capricornball: Very well commented! I 100% agree with you. There is so much hypocrisy among Thai G...(Read More)

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

@JohnC, pesticides, chemicals, hormones used in Thai food growing/processing is common, and big bur...(Read More)

Bangla venues to stage fire evacuation drill

Get rid of plastic and styrofoam wall and roof covering/decoration,..and make sure emergengy exits ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Agree! Thailand needs to capitalize on its reputation as a sex tourism destination. Why attempt to...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

The 'safer' a road is made, the faster people will drive negating the improvements. I say re...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

DeKaaskopp reaction is just one of his insinuations to besmear others here. The fact that I touch &#...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Forget the "eco-" and "sustainable" blah-di-blah...Thailand isn't ready for ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

After all the talk of shifting towards wealthy "quality" tourists, officials seem to be co...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Barketek
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge

 