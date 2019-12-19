Florida man ‘depressed and exhausted’, finally arrested in Rawai

PHUKET: The American man who fled police custody on foot while still handcuffed on Monday afternoon was finally found alive and well at about midday today (Dec 19) – and taken back into police custody.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 19 December 2019, 05:25PM

Ezekiel Shiloni Dolcide, 28, from Florida, was found by hiding amid heavy undergrowth on a vacant plot in Rawai. He was ‘depressed and exhausted’, said police. Photo: Chalong Police

Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit told The Phuket News that a local resident reported seeing Ezekiel Shiloni Dolcide, 28, from Florida, by hiding amid heavy undergrowth on a vacant plot in Soi Ari 2, in Moo 2, Rawai.

Officers led by Lt Col Sanun Chanrongrong arrived around midday and after a quick search found Dolcide, who was described as “depressed and exhausted”.

“Doncide explained to police that he fled because because he had been prosecuted before and he has a girlfriend here – he doesn’t want to go back to his country, as he is afraid of being blacklisted,” Col Sarawut said.

Police took Dolcide to Chalong Hospital to ensure his health was in good enough condition for him to be taken to Chalong Police Station, where officers began processing the paperwork to have Dolcide charged again – this time for fleeing lawful custody.

Chalong Police requested a warrant for Dolcide’s arrest and issued a wanted poster urging people to contact them if they saw the American after a search on Monday night and Tuesday failed to find him.

Following his recent convictions, Dolcide was already prohibited from entering Thailand, and he now also faces a charge of escaping from custody, Col Sarawut told The Phuket News yesterday. (See story here.)

Dolcide on Monday was being transferred to Chalong Police Station to await deportation after he was convicted of marijuana possession and overstaying in the country when he made his getaway simply by running off after police opened the vehicle door for him as he arrived at the station. (See story here.)