Phuket hunt for fugitive Florida man continues

PHUKET: Chalong Police today issued a wanted poster for 28-year-old Florida man Ezekiel Shilon Dolcide, who escaped police custody by running away while still handcuffed on Monday afternoon (Dec 16).



By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 18 December 2019, 01:04PM

Search teams failed to find the American in the jungle just south of Chalong Circle. Photo: Chalong Police

Dolcide was being transferred to Chalong Police Station to await deportation after he was convicted of marijuana possession and overstaying in the country when he made good his getaway simply by running off after police opened the vehicle door for him as he arrived at the station. (See story here.)

Dolcide fled past the busy Chalong Circle and down Wiset Rd toward Rawai, then disappeared in the jungle behind the SuperCheap store some 260 metres away.

“He scaled over a wall and ran into the jungle,” said Col Sarawut Chuprasit, who had only recently arrived in Phuket from Takua Pa in Phang Nga to take up the post as Chalong Police Chief.

Police and about 30 Rawai Municipality officials and volunteers joined the search for the now-fugitive American, who was believed to be hiding in the jungle behind the Rawai Post Office.

“But he was not there. We failed to find him,” Col Sarawut said.

Chalong Police have now requested a warrant for Dolcide’s arrest and have issued a wanted poster urging people to contact them if they see the American.

Following his recent convictions, Dolcide was already prohibited from entering Thailand, and he now also faces a charge of escaping from custody, Col Sarawut explained.

“Police have issued a wanted poster to announce to the public that we are looking for this man, but there is no reward for anyone who finds him,” he added.

Dolcide may be considered as dangerous, Col Sarawut said.

Police will now focus their search efforts on the tourist popular areas across southern Phuket.

“I believe he is still in Phuket, maybe in Rawai, Kata, Karon or Patong, according to the information we have obtained,” Col Sarawut said, declining to elaborate further.

“He may want to live in Thailand, but he cannot stay. Phuket Immigration have been informed of his case already,” Col Sarawut said.

“Anyone who sees Dolcide, or even someone who looks like him, please call the Chalong Police at 076-381247 or call the police hotline 191 – or call me personally on my mobile at 081-5350419,” Col Sarawut added.