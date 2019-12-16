THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

PHUKET: Police are searching for an American man who escaped custody at Chalong Police Station this afternoon while still in handcuffs.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 16 December 2019, 07:34PM

Wanted: Ezekiel Shiloni Dolcide, 28, from Florida. Photo: Chalong Police

When police opened the door for him, Dolcide ran off, Col Sarawut said. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket police are still searching for Florida man Ezekiel Shiloni Dolcide, 28. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ezekiel Shiloni Dolcide, 28, from Florida, made his escape at about 2:10pm, new Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit told The Phuket News today (Dec 16).

Dolcide was arrested by Immigration officers for marijuana possession in Karon last month, Col Sarawut explained.

After checking his passport, the officers found that he had also overstayed in the country.

Dolcide was being transferred from Phuket City Police Station to Chalong, where he was to be detained until he was deported, he added.

“Police brought Dolcide to the police station by car. He was still in handcuffs, and when police opened the door for him, Dolcide ran off,” Col Sarawut said.

“Police are hunting for him. I believe that he is still in Phuket. If you see him, please Chalong Police Station immediately [Tel: 076-381247],” Col Sarawut added.

